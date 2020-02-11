Free Tax Prep

Open to low- to-moderate-income filers

The Hudson Valley CA$H Coalition and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are offering free federal and state tax-return preparation and filing for low- to moderate-income working families, individuals and seniors in Dutchess and Putnam counties.

Last year the organizations processed 5,129 returns in Dutchess and Putnam. Residents in the two counties received $4.6 million in net refunds and tax credits and saved an estimated $1.5 million in filing costs.

In the Highlands, volunteer tax aides are available for appointments at the Howland Public Library and the Southern Dutchess Community Action Agency, both in Beacon. To schedule, call 800-899-1479 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition, residents who earned less than $69,000 in 2019 can file their federal and state tax returns free online by visiting tax.ny.gov and clicking on Free File.