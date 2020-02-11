Haldane Foundation Awards Grants

Digital art lab, D.C. field trip among beneficiaries

The nonprofit Haldane School Foundation announced nearly $47,000 in grants to fund 19 programs, trips and activities.

In addition to class trips to Washington, D.C., Boston and Frost Valley, the grants will fund an outdoor classroom and auditorium, a digital art lab, a sustainable schools program, Model UN, Poetry Out Loud and other trips and assemblies.

The foundation has raised more than $1.1 million since its creation 20 years ago. Lisa Quartin, the grant committee’s co-chair, said it welcomes proposals for funding from faculty, students, parents and community members for its spring grants. See haldaneschoolfoundation.org.