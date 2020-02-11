Rising Waters

Where could we be in 15 years?

Using data from federal agencies such as the National Weather Service, as well as Columbia University, FloodIQ.com allows visitors to type in their address to assess the risk of flooding in the next 15 years because of rising sea levels due to global warming.

Projections by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers show that tides in the Highlands could increase by as much as 1.8 inches within five years, 4 inches within 10 years and 6 inches within 15 years. Those levels don’t account for rainfall, which can make flooding worse.

The maps shown below display the 15-year projections that presume climate change continues unabated. Turquoise represents 1 foot of flooding, while darker blue is 1 to 2 feet and purple is 2 feet or more.