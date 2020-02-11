Veterans Sought for Honor Flights

mm By |

Scheduled for May 2 and 30

Hudson Valley Honor Flight is seeking veterans for two day-long trips in May to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.

The May 2 flight will leave from Stewart International Airport and the May 30 flight from Westchester County Airport. The veterans will travel in D.C. on chartered buses.

Any World War II, Korean, Vietnam or Cold War veteran who has not yet taken an Honor Flight is eligible, along with veterans who served between World War II and the Korean War. World War II and terminally ill veterans are given priority. See hvhonorflight.com/veterans.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.