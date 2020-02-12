Newburgh Receives $10,000 Arts Grant

City to inventory cultural assets

The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded Newburgh a $10,000 grant to support an inventory of the city’s arts and cultural assets.

Newburgh’s newly re-launched Arts and Cultural Commission will lead the project, which will gather data and create an inventory of the broad range of arts and cultural activities and destinations in the city. It will then develop recommendations to strengthen the arts.

For more information, email newburghnyarts@gmail.com. A project website is expected to launch this month.