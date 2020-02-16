Beacon Obituaries

Margaret Durkin (1949-2020)

Margaret M. Durkin, 70, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Feb. 15, 2020.

She was born on March 3, 1949, in Yonkers, the daughter of Mark and Margaret (Brennan) Cushin. On June 20, 1970, she married Joseph Durkin, who died May 9, 2007. Margaret worked as a nurse at Butterfield Hospital in Cold Spring and Hudson Valley Hospital in Peekskill.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Durkin (Elizabeth), Brian Durkin (Christine) and Timothy Durkin (Lanie); her grandchildren, Lee, Kara, Brennan, Abigail, Kayden, Connor and Tyler; and her brother, Brian Cushin. Funeral arrangements will be private.

Julie Molina (1951-2020)

Julia Molina, 69, a longtime Beacon resident, died on Feb. 8, 2020, at her home.

Julia was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 27, 1951, the daughter of Nieves Molina and Carmen Rodriguez. She attended Iglesia de Dios in Glenham.

Julia is survived by her children, Luis Maldonado and Jennifer Rivera. A graveside service was held on Feb. 11 at Fairview Cemetery in Beacon.

Kathleen Wiercinski (1923-2020)



Kathleen C. Wiercinski, 96, a longtime resident of Glenham, died at her home on Feb. 12, 2020.

Kathleen was born Nov. 4, 1923, in New York City, the daughter of Richard and Mabel (Butler) Kennedy. She was married to Stephen Wiercinski for 64 years until his death in 2010. Kathleen worked in the post office in Glenham before her retirement and was a parishioner of St. Joachim – St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon.

She is survived by her daughters, Sister Mary of Jesus (Kathy) of the Monastery of Mary the Queen in Springfield, Illinois, and Karen Ninnie of Fishkill; her son, Stephen Wiercinski of Glenham; her grandchildren, Amber Long (Tom) and Cara Heaton (Rick); her great-grandchildren, Ty Long, Jordyn Long, Derrick Heaton, Aiden Heaton and Liam Heaton; a brother, James Kennedy of Florida; and a sister, Joan Scheider of Modena.

Family and friends will gather on Monday, Feb. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., in Beacon, with burial to follow at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or St. Joachim Church.

Information provided by funeral homes.