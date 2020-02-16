Library Creates Teen Services Position

mm By |

Beth Vardy will create programs

The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison has appointed Beth Vardy as its new teen services librarian, a position it said was recommended by community members during strategic planning.

Vardy will create programs and activities, develop the young adult book and media collections and online resources, and collaborate with schools and agencies such as the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub, the library said. She is recruiting members for a Teen Advisory Council.

Most recently, Vardy was a co-counselor for the library’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) summer camps. Teens are invited to complete a survey at bit.ly/dflteensurvey.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.