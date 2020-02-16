Library Creates Teen Services Position

Beth Vardy will create programs

The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison has appointed Beth Vardy as its new teen services librarian, a position it said was recommended by community members during strategic planning.

Vardy will create programs and activities, develop the young adult book and media collections and online resources, and collaborate with schools and agencies such as the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub, the library said. She is recruiting members for a Teen Advisory Council.

Most recently, Vardy was a co-counselor for the library’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) summer camps. Teens are invited to complete a survey at bit.ly/dflteensurvey.