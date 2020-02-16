Police Arrest 24 in Super Bowl Crackdown

State troopers issue 1,108 tickets

During an annual crackdown, New York State Police troopers issued 1,108 tickets in the lower Hudson Valley over Super Bowl weekend and arrested 24 people for allegedly driving under the influence.

Between Friday, Feb. 1, through 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, troopers from Troop K issued 466 citations for speeding, 29 for distracted driving, 23 for seat belt violations and 10 for violating the “move-over law” when approaching police or emergency vehicles. Statewide, troopers issued 8,372 tickets and arrested 122 people on allegations of DWI.

