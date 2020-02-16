Sandra Klein (1936-2019)

Sandra Klein, 83, of Cold Spring, died Nov. 22, 2019.

She was born in Stamford, Connecticut, on Sept. 30, 1936, and raised there, the daughter of James and Gladys Valentine. She married Samuel (Sunny) Klein, who died in 2000.

Sandra graduated from Tufts University in Boston and worked as a dental hygienist. She took a break to raise her children, then returned to the profession before retiring at age 79. She relocated to Cold Spring with her companion of 18 years, Nick Janus.

She is survived by her children, Julie Tooth (Garry) of Garrison, Mark Klein of Poughkeepsie and Lisa Miller (Peter) of Cornwall, as well as her grandchildren, Isabella Tooth, Jacob Klein and Aiden and Leeland Janus.

Sandra was known for her outgoing personality. She and her late husband were both exceptional golfers and were club champions at several clubs in Westchester County.

The family held a private memorial on Feb. 9. Memorial donations may be made to Sandra’s favorite charity, the Wounded Warrior Project.