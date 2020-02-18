Catalyst Gallery Closes

Provided rental space for artist shows

The owners of Catalyst Gallery in Beacon, which rented its space for art shows, workshops, performances and pop-up events, said last week they are closing the 7-year-old business. Its most recent exhibit, the annual Small Works Show, ended on Jan. 12.

Erica Hauser, who owns the gallery with Jon Reichert, cited a desire online to “make room for new projects and focus on my work. Time to passionately scribble the next rant and let it fuel whatever is next.”

She added: “A catalyst is something that accelerates a reaction and causes activity between two or more persons or forces, without itself being affected. The space will be continually utilized and transformed to fulfill various needs, and by doing so will create new opportunities for communication and creativity.”