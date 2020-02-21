Chris Crawford Wins Section 1 Title

Freshman advances to state championships

Chris Crawford, a freshman wrestler at Beacon High School who competes at 106 pounds, won the Section 1 championship on Sunday (Feb. 17) at Clarkstown South High School.

Crawford defeated Owen Deutsch of Mamaroneck, 8-2, in the title match.

“He wrestled a very conservative match,” said Coach Ron Tompkins. “He did what he had to do to win. He was solid.”

Crawford advances to the state championships that will be held Feb. 28 and 29 in Albany.

Tompkins said Crawford (37-3) has a chance to make some noise.

“He’s been improving all year, and he’s peaking at the right time,” the coach said. “He has a good mental approach, and he’s more mature this year.”

It was Crawford’s first sectional title. Last year, as an eighth-grader, he finished third while wrestling at 99 pounds.