Chris Crawford Wins Section 1 Title

Skip Pearlman By |

Freshman advances to state championships

Chris Crawford, a freshman wrestler at Beacon High School who competes at 106 pounds, won the Section 1 championship on Sunday (Feb. 17) at Clarkstown South High School.

Chris Crawford (Photo by S. Pearlman)

Crawford defeated Owen Deutsch of Mamaroneck, 8-2, in the title match.

“He wrestled a very conservative match,” said Coach Ron Tompkins. “He did what he had to do to win. He was solid.”

Crawford advances to the state championships that will be held Feb. 28 and 29 in Albany.

Tompkins said Crawford (37-3) has a chance to make some noise.

“He’s been improving all year, and he’s peaking at the right time,” the coach said. “He has a good mental approach, and he’s more mature this year.”

It was Crawford’s first sectional title. Last year, as an eighth-grader, he finished third while wrestling at 99 pounds.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.