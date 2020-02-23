Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents in January



Officers responded to 1,068 calls, including 39 auto crashes and 21 domestic disputes.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

A caller on Main Street reported being punched.

A caller on Washington Avenue reported a car being driven into a fence.

Saturday, Jan. 4

After a traffic stop on North Walnut Street, Elsie M. Baez, 26, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated and false impersonation.

A caller on Washington Avenue reported their car being shot with a BB gun.

Monday, Jan. 6

A caller on Main Street reported a package missing from her front porch.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

After a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue, Samantha L. Pena, 33, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

After a traffic stop on South Avenue, Kimberly Hurxthall, 48, of Standfordville, was charged with driving under the influence.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Four men were arrested in conjunction with the Dec. 23 vandalism of numerous Main Street businesses.

Friday, Jan. 10

A caller on Main Street reported his wallet stolen from his car.

Monday, Jan. 13

After a traffic stop on Verplanck Avenue, Rosalba Orrego, 54, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

A caller on Main Street reported key marks to her parked car.

Friday, Jan. 17

A caller on South Walnut Street reported severe damage to her parked car and witnessed a vehicle leaving the scene.

Monday, Jan. 20

Andre C. Evans, 24, of Wappingers Falls, was processed on a warrant.

Thursday, Jan. 23

A caller on Colonial Road reported an individual looking in his window.

Friday, Jan. 24

Arlene R. Miller, 39, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Brian J. Lutz, 72, of Beacon was processed on a warrant.

After an auto crash on South Davies Terrace, Darryl Nimmons, 55, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Saturday, Jan. 25

After a report of an unwanted party on South Cedar Street, Patrick J. Sheehan, 42, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breath.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Maxxwell C. Faircloth, 27, of Milton was processed on a warrant.

Monday, Jan. 27

After a traffic stop on Oak Street, Atrayu N. Felix, 23, of Beacon, was charged with criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. He was also processed on a bench warrant.

Thursday, Jan. 30

After a traffic stop on Verplanck Avenue, E.V. Novassantana, 43, of Beacon was charged with having a false inspection certificate.

Friday, Jan. 31

A caller on Tompkins Terrace reported a man outside yelling obscenities.