Letter: Gun Protest

I would like to thank the Cold Spring community for its support during our demonstration on Feb. 14 to remember the victims of the 2018 massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and oppose gun violence.

I want to thank everybody who attended the protest despite the bitter cold and the few people who were less-than-welcoming to our chants of “Not one more.” We cannot forget that no child should ever live in fear of being shot. As a country, we can begin to accomplish this by passing universal background checks. Until something is done to protect my friends and me, as well as countless children across the U.S., we will continue to protest.

Liliana Cappello, Cold Spring