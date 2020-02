Boys’ Basketball

No. 2 Haldane (15-5) vs. No. 3 Tuckahoe (10-10)

Westchester County Center, White Plains

Monday, March 2, 6 p.m.

Winner to Section 1, Class C title game on March 7

Girls’ Basketball

No. 2 Haldane (10-10) vs. No. 3 Leffell School (9-8)

Westchester County Center, White Plains

Tuesday, March 3, 3 p.m.

Winner to Section 1, Class C title game on March 7