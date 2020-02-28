The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
COMMUNITY
SAT 29
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204
hhnm.org
Learn how sap is collected and turned into syrup. There are two tour options: the Sugar Bush tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. include a 1-mile moderate hike through field and forest to the Sugar Bush Shack; the Maple Lane tours at noon and 3 p.m. include a short walk from the Visitors’ Center. Also SUN 1 and weekends through March 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children and teens; members $8/$6)
SAT 29
Polar Fest
WEST POINT
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Ski Area
732 Victor Constant Road
845-938-8810 | westpoint.armymwr.com
The annual festival includes skiing, snowboarding, a paintball relay, live music and food. Cost: $19 to $40
SUN 1
Clearwater Gala
GARRISON
3 – 7 p.m. The Garrison | 2015 Route 9
845-265-8080 x7119 | clearwater.org
During this annual fundraiser for Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, Tom Chapin will be honored on his 75th birthday for his environmental advocacy. Cost: $250
SAT 7
Animal Rescue Foundation Penny Social
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.
845-831-5161 | arfbeacon.org
ARF Beacon will host this annual benefit that combines an auction with bingo and a flea market. The calling starts at 3 p.m. Get 25 tickets for $1 and browse tables with gift baskets, toys, appliances and gift certificates.
SUN 8
Mid-Hudson Auto Show
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
midhudsonciviccenter.org
A dozen manufacturers will have new sport and family cars, trucks and crossovers on display, and there will be kids’ activities, such as face painting and balloon art. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 29
Bail Reform Forum
GARRISON
Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. will share his views on the state’s newly enacted law that reduced the number of suspects who can be detained before trial.
SUN 1
Cultivating Active Hope
PHILIPSTOWN
1:30 p.m. Cheerful Strength
3182 Route 9
Organized by Hudson Highlands Extinction Rebellion, and using Joanna Macy’s The Work That Reconnects as a guide, this four-hour workshop will explore how to channel sorrow over the climate crisis into change. Cost: $40 to $95
MON 2
Sex Ed 2.0
GARRISON
7 p.m. Dolly’s Restaurant
7 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-6511
gufspta.org
Parents of elementary school children can learn from sex educator Rachel Lotus about how to discuss bodies, boundaries, consent, gender and identity, and how to find developmentally appropriate resources. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
TUES 3
Heading for Extinction (and What to Do About It)
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Hudson Highlands Extinction Rebellion members will discuss the climate crisis and solutions that can be found in other social movements.
SAT 7
Infant CPR
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Mack Godbee, an EMT with 30 years of experience, will demonstrate lifesaving measures in this 90-minute class. Cost: $10
ANIMALS & NATURE
SUN 1
Gardening for the Birds and Bees
GARRISON
1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Kim Eierman, author of The Pollinator Victory Garden, will join Philipstown Garden Club members and Master Gardeners to discuss ways to create supportive habitats.
SAT 7
Seed-Sowing Workshop
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
In Part 1 of this workshop, learn about seed propagation and techniques for sowing annuals. In Part 2, on April 11, learn how to thin and transplant seedlings at home. Cost: $80 ($60 members)
SAT 7
Black Bears in the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this talk organized by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society, Emily Carrollo, a wildlife biologist for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will discuss her work, the lives of local bears and how to manage human-bear interactions.
SAT 7
Owl Prowl
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | 845-831-3800
eventbrite.com/e/owl-prowl-tickets
After a talk about owls and their habitat, head out with flashlights to spot some native owls in the forest and field. Registration required. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 3
Dr. Seuss Birthday Party
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Enjoy Seussian treats and games to celebrate beloved author Ted Geisel.
FRI 6
Painting Fundraiser
GARRISON
6 – 8 p.m. Garrison Fish & Game Club
183 S. Highland Road
Create a painting and support the Haldane Class of 2020. Supplies, snacks and beverage included. RSVP to mgranese@haldaneschool.org. Cost: $50
SAT 7
Balloonapalooza
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and up can learn to create balloon animals and other figures. Pizza will be served. Registration required. Free
SAT 7
Laurie Berkner
PEEKSKILL
11 a.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Berkner, who has released 13 albums, including her most recent, Waiting for the Elevator, will perform her greatest hits. Cost: $25 to $100
VISUAL ART
SAT 7
Women’s History Month Art Show
BEACON
2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This is the opening reception for an exhibit showcasing works by 50 Hudson Valley women. Poet Mandy Kelso and storyteller Donna Minkowitz will perform. Through March 29.
SAT 7
School Invitational Exhibition
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The annual School Invitational Theme Exhibition, or SITE, will include work by student artists from five counties, including Dutchess and Putnam.
SAT 7
Carl Craig and Moritz von Oswald
BEACON
7 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-440-0100 | diaart.org
As part of the opening for Craig’s commissioned exhibition, Party/After-Party, the artist created a site-specific performance with the Berlin-based Oswald to bring together the Detroit and Berlin techno traditions. Cost: $60 ($40 students, $30 members)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 29
Sebastian Maniscalco
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 & 9:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian bridges the gap between his Old World Italian-American upbringing and the contemporary world with sarcasm and exasperation. Also SUN 1. Cost: $75 to $391
SAT 29
Maker Film Festival
BEACON
1 p.m. Story Screen | 845-440-7706
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com
This festival, curated by Melanie Falick of Beacon, author of Making a Life, focuses on the global made-by-hand movement. It opens with Yarn the Movie and continues at 3 p.m. with Woven Lives: Contemporary Textiles from Ancient Oaxacan Traditions; six short films at 6 p.m., followed by a discussion with makers featured in Falick’s book; and Wax Print, a documentary about African batik fabric, at 7 p.m. On SUN 1 the festival will screen The True Cost at 1 p.m., which will be followed by a panel about the “slow fashion” movement; six shorts at 4 p.m.; and The New Bauhaus, a documentary about designer Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, at 6:30 p.m. In addition, from 1 – 5 p.m. there will be a pop-up Maker Market in the lobby. Cost: $10 per screening
SAT 29
Winter Follies
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Michael Heintzman and John Pielmeier will present a series of comic scenes. Free
THURS 5
The Pollinators
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen Beacon
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com
This 2019 documentary follows migratory beekeepers and the honey bees they truck around the country to pollinate flowers for the fruit, nuts and vegetables we eat. Presented with the Stony Kill Foundation. Cost: $15
SAT 7
Climate Action Film Festival
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen Beacon
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com
Hosted by SunCommon as a benefit for New Yorkers for Clean Power and the Student Climate Coalition, this festival features short films about climate crisis solutions being implemented around the world. Also SUN 8. Cost: $10
SAT 7
My Story, My Voice
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Ivy Omere will perform her one-woman play about growing up in foster care in the U.K. as the daughter of Nigerian immigrants. Cost: $20
SUN 8
The Pollinators
GARRISON
3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This 2019 documentary follows migratory beekeepers and the honey bees they truck around the country to pollinate flowers for the fruit, nuts and vegetables we eat. A Q&A will follow the screening. Presented with the Glynwood Center. Cost: $20
MUSIC
SAT 29
Lez Zeppelin
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band will play the Physical Graffiti album. Cost: $20 to $49
SAT 29
Cherish the Ladies
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grammy-nominated Irish-American group is celebrating its fourth decade. Cost: $40 ($45 door)
SUN 1
Concert for Recovery
BEACON
4 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This concert, with Slambovian Underground, Kathleen Pemble, The Costellos, Jerry Lee, Boom Kat, Carla Springer & Russ St. George, Chihoe Hahn and others, will honor Greyson Ciganer, the 26-year-old son of Towne Crier owners Phil and Mary Ciganer, who died of an opioid overdose on Feb. 4. It also will benefit Drug Crisis in Our Backyard, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals and families in the Hudson Valley who are struggling with addiction.
SUN 1
Lincoln Trio
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
The Grammy nominees from Chicago will perform as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Their program includes a Beethoven piano trio and a work by composer Debra Kaye. Cost: $30 ($10 students)
FRI 6
Mike + Ruthy
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The husband and wife duo Mike Merenda and Ruthy Ungar will play indie folk with fiddle, banjo and storytelling. Cost: $20 donation
SAT 7
The New Blue
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | 845-265-5537
chapelrestoration.org
Yale’s oldest all-female a cappella group, featuring Haldane grad Allie LaRocco, will perform. Cost: $10
SAT 7
Matthew Shipp
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
shipp.bpt.me
The composer will perform music from his forthcoming album, The Piano Equation. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 7
Slam Allen Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The inductee into New York’s Blues Hall of Fame mixes soul and R&B. Dan Brother will also perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
SAT 29
Community Development Forum
BEACON
10 a.m. Memorial Hall | 413 Main St.
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 2
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 3
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 3
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 4
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 5
Census 2020 Forum
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson and the Dutchess Complete Count committee will discuss the importance of returning census forms that will arrive next month.
THURS 5
Putnam County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
THURS 5
Philipstown Town Board
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Community Center
107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-265-5200
philipstown.com
SAT 7
Voter Registration
NELSONVILLE
Noon – 5 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
The village election will take place March 18.