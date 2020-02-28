The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

COMMUNITY

SAT 29

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204

hhnm.org

Learn how sap is collected and turned into syrup. There are two tour options: the Sugar Bush tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. include a 1-mile moderate hike through field and forest to the Sugar Bush Shack; the Maple Lane tours at noon and 3 p.m. include a short walk from the Visitors’ Center. Also SUN 1 and weekends through March 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children and teens; members $8/$6)

SAT 29

Polar Fest

WEST POINT

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Ski Area

732 Victor Constant Road

845-938-8810 | westpoint.armymwr.com

The annual festival includes skiing, snowboarding, a paintball relay, live music and food. Cost: $19 to $40

SUN 1

Clearwater Gala

GARRISON

3 – 7 p.m. The Garrison | 2015 Route 9

845-265-8080 x7119 | clearwater.org

During this annual fundraiser for Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, Tom Chapin will be honored on his 75th birthday for his environmental advocacy. Cost: $250

SAT 7

Animal Rescue Foundation Penny Social

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.

845-831-5161 | arfbeacon.org

ARF Beacon will host this annual benefit that combines an auction with bingo and a flea market. The calling starts at 3 p.m. Get 25 tickets for $1 and browse tables with gift baskets, toys, appliances and gift certificates.

SUN 8

Mid-Hudson Auto Show

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

midhudsonciviccenter.org

A dozen manufacturers will have new sport and family cars, trucks and crossovers on display, and there will be kids’ activities, such as face painting and balloon art. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 29

Bail Reform Forum

GARRISON

Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. will share his views on the state’s newly enacted law that reduced the number of suspects who can be detained before trial.

SUN 1

Cultivating Active Hope

PHILIPSTOWN

1:30 p.m. Cheerful Strength

3182 Route 9

Organized by Hudson Highlands Extinction Rebellion, and using Joanna Macy’s The Work That Reconnects as a guide, this four-hour workshop will explore how to channel sorrow over the climate crisis into change. Cost: $40 to $95

MON 2

Sex Ed 2.0

GARRISON

7 p.m. Dolly’s Restaurant

7 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-6511

gufspta.org

Parents of elementary school children can learn from sex educator Rachel Lotus about how to discuss bodies, boundaries, consent, gender and identity, and how to find developmentally appropriate resources. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

TUES 3

Heading for Extinction (and What to Do About It)

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Hudson Highlands Extinction Rebellion members will discuss the climate crisis and solutions that can be found in other social movements.

SAT 7

Infant CPR

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Mack Godbee, an EMT with 30 years of experience, will demonstrate lifesaving measures in this 90-minute class. Cost: $10

ANIMALS & NATURE

SUN 1

Gardening for the Birds and Bees

GARRISON

1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Kim Eierman, author of The Pollinator Victory Garden, will join Philipstown Garden Club members and Master Gardeners to discuss ways to create supportive habitats.

SAT 7

Seed-Sowing Workshop

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

In Part 1 of this workshop, learn about seed propagation and techniques for sowing annuals. In Part 2, on April 11, learn how to thin and transplant seedlings at home. Cost: $80 ($60 members)

SAT 7

Black Bears in the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this talk organized by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society, Emily Carrollo, a wildlife biologist for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will discuss her work, the lives of local bears and how to manage human-bear interactions.

SAT 7

Owl Prowl

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | 845-831-3800

eventbrite.com/e/owl-prowl-tickets

After a talk about owls and their habitat, head out with flashlights to spot some native owls in the forest and field. Registration required. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 3

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Enjoy Seussian treats and games to celebrate beloved author Ted Geisel.

FRI 6

Painting Fundraiser

GARRISON

6 – 8 p.m. Garrison Fish & Game Club

183 S. Highland Road

Create a painting and support the Haldane Class of 2020. Supplies, snacks and beverage included. RSVP to mgranese@haldaneschool.org. Cost: $50

SAT 7

Balloonapalooza

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and up can learn to create balloon animals and other figures. Pizza will be served. Registration required. Free

SAT 7

Laurie Berkner

PEEKSKILL

11 a.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Berkner, who has released 13 albums, including her most recent, Waiting for the Elevator, will perform her greatest hits. Cost: $25 to $100

VISUAL ART

SAT 7

Women’s History Month Art Show

BEACON

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This is the opening reception for an exhibit showcasing works by 50 Hudson Valley women. Poet Mandy Kelso and storyteller Donna Minkowitz will perform. Through March 29.

SAT 7

School Invitational Exhibition

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The annual School Invitational Theme Exhibition, or SITE, will include work by student artists from five counties, including Dutchess and Putnam.

SAT 7

Carl Craig and Moritz von Oswald

BEACON

7 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-440-0100 | diaart.org

As part of the opening for Craig’s commissioned exhibition, Party/After-Party, the artist created a site-specific performance with the Berlin-based Oswald to bring together the Detroit and Berlin techno traditions. Cost: $60 ($40 students, $30 members)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 29

Sebastian Maniscalco

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 & 9:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian bridges the gap between his Old World Italian-American upbringing and the contemporary world with sarcasm and exasperation. Also SUN 1. Cost: $75 to $391

SAT 29

Maker Film Festival

BEACON

1 p.m. Story Screen | 845-440-7706

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com

This festival, curated by Melanie Falick of Beacon, author of Making a Life, focuses on the global made-by-hand movement. It opens with Yarn the Movie and continues at 3 p.m. with Woven Lives: Contemporary Textiles from Ancient Oaxacan Traditions; six short films at 6 p.m., followed by a discussion with makers featured in Falick’s book; and Wax Print, a documentary about African batik fabric, at 7 p.m. On SUN 1 the festival will screen The True Cost at 1 p.m., which will be followed by a panel about the “slow fashion” movement; six shorts at 4 p.m.; and The New Bauhaus, a documentary about designer Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, at 6:30 p.m. In addition, from 1 – 5 p.m. there will be a pop-up Maker Market in the lobby. Cost: $10 per screening

SAT 29

Winter Follies

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Michael Heintzman and John Pielmeier will present a series of comic scenes. Free

THURS 5

The Pollinators

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen Beacon

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com

This 2019 documentary follows migratory beekeepers and the honey bees they truck around the country to pollinate flowers for the fruit, nuts and vegetables we eat. Presented with the Stony Kill Foundation. Cost: $15

SAT 7

Climate Action Film Festival

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen Beacon

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com

Hosted by SunCommon as a benefit for New Yorkers for Clean Power and the Student Climate Coalition, this festival features short films about climate crisis solutions being implemented around the world. Also SUN 8. Cost: $10

SAT 7

My Story, My Voice

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Ivy Omere will perform her one-woman play about growing up in foster care in the U.K. as the daughter of Nigerian immigrants. Cost: $20

SUN 8

The Pollinators

GARRISON

3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This 2019 documentary follows migratory beekeepers and the honey bees they truck around the country to pollinate flowers for the fruit, nuts and vegetables we eat. A Q&A will follow the screening. Presented with the Glynwood Center. Cost: $20

MUSIC

SAT 29

Lez Zeppelin

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band will play the Physical Graffiti album. Cost: $20 to $49

SAT 29

Cherish the Ladies

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grammy-nominated Irish-American group is celebrating its fourth decade. Cost: $40 ($45 door)

SUN 1

Concert for Recovery

BEACON

4 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This concert, with Slambovian Underground, Kathleen Pemble, The Costellos, Jerry Lee, Boom Kat, Carla Springer & Russ St. George, Chihoe Hahn and others, will honor Greyson Ciganer, the 26-year-old son of Towne Crier owners Phil and Mary Ciganer, who died of an opioid overdose on Feb. 4. It also will benefit Drug Crisis in Our Backyard, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals and families in the Hudson Valley who are struggling with addiction.

SUN 1

Lincoln Trio

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

The Grammy nominees from Chicago will perform as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Their program includes a Beethoven piano trio and a work by composer Debra Kaye. Cost: $30 ($10 students)

FRI 6

Mike + Ruthy

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The husband and wife duo Mike Merenda and Ruthy Ungar will play indie folk with fiddle, banjo and storytelling. Cost: $20 donation

SAT 7

The New Blue

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | 845-265-5537

chapelrestoration.org

Yale’s oldest all-female a cappella group, featuring Haldane grad Allie LaRocco, will perform. Cost: $10

SAT 7

Matthew Shipp

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

shipp.bpt.me

The composer will perform music from his forthcoming album, The Piano Equation. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 7

Slam Allen Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The inductee into New York’s Blues Hall of Fame mixes soul and R&B. Dan Brother will also perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

SAT 29

Community Development Forum

BEACON

10 a.m. Memorial Hall | 413 Main St.

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 2

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 3

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 3

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 4

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 5

Census 2020 Forum

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson and the Dutchess Complete Count committee will discuss the importance of returning census forms that will arrive next month.

THURS 5

Putnam County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

THURS 5

Philipstown Town Board

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Community Center

107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-265-5200

philipstown.com

SAT 7

Voter Registration

NELSONVILLE

Noon – 5 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

The village election will take place March 18.