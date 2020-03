Start Reading Now

March book club selections

Butterfield Book Club

MON 9, 7 P.M.

Water Dancer, by Ta Nehisi Coates

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 10, 1:30 P.M.

Brideshead Revisited, by Evelyn Waugh

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Ecology and Activism Book Club

THURS 12, 5 P.M.

Active Hope, by Joanna Macy and Chris Johnstone

Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison

Graphic Novel Book Club (for Adults)

TUES 17, 7 P.M.

Black Hole, by Charles Burns

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Kids’ Book Club

THURS 19, 4 P.M.

Bob, by Wendy Mass and Rebecca Stead

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Fiction Book Club

THURS 19, 7 P.M.

Kindred, by Octavia Butler

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

History Book Club

THURS 26, 7 P.M.

Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge, by Erica Dunbar

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Beacon Book Club

THURS 26, 7:15 P.M.

The Cuckoo’s Calling, by Robert Galbraith

Location visible to members

meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub