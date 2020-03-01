Beacon Obituaries

Patty Green (1942-1920)

Patricia Ann Green, 77, a longtime Beacon resident, died on Feb. 25 at her home in Newburgh.

Patty was born Sept. 4, 1942, in Beacon, the daughter of Henry and Anna (Zick) Schiesser.

She was a former member of the Third Order of St. Fidelis of St. Lawrence Friary in Beacon and a Secular Franciscan, having been professed in 1986. She married to Patrick Manning and Joseph Green and was a longtime companion to Francis Burke, each of whom died before her.

Patty was her family’s caregiver for many years, attending to her parents; her husband Joseph Green; her companion Francis Burke; and her aunt, uncle and others. Patty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and she loved cats.

She is survived by her children, Veronica Dubetsky (Thomas), Jacqueline Gallagher, Nancy Manning and Patrick Manning (Marie); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., in Beacon, followed by interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.

Gloria Lane (1922-2020)

Gloria Lane, 97, of York, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Beacon, died Feb. 27 at Country Meadows of York. She married Louis Lane.

Gloria was born on Oct. 23, 1922, in Bayonne, New Jersey, the daughter of Lester and Lucy (Ruh) Christie. After graduating from East Stroudsburg University, she was a teacher for 30 years. She worked for the Hyde Park school system before retiring from the Beacon school district, where she was a science teacher.

Gloria was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Beacon. She was an avid bridge player and a member of various card clubs.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Carney (Arthur) of York and Christie Lane (Joan) of San Jose, California; two grandchildren, Gillian Cameron and Devon Carney-Engle; and four great-grandchildren: Chase, Mahlyn, Dylan and Ava.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifesong Hospice and Palliative Care, 3880 Tecport Dr., Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17111.

Janet Ortquist (1932-2020)

Janet M. Ortquist, 87, a former home-and-careers teacher with the Beacon school district, died at home on Feb. 21, surrounded by her family.

Janet was born on May 29, 1932, the daughter of the Rev. Delbert and Clara Kinney. She graduated from Clifton High School in New Jersey and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from Hope College in Holland, Michigan, where she met her future husband, the Rev. Milton R. Ortquist.

After earning a master’s degree in education from the University of Connecticut, she taught in the Beacon school district from 1972 to 1996. She also was the organist, Sunday school teacher and choir director at the Beacon Reformed Church from 1966 to 1985.

She is survived by six children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Salem Tabernacle Church, 7 Delavan Ave. in Beacon.

Information provided by local funeral homes