Sandra De Mers (1938-2020)

Sandra De Mers, 81, of Nelsonville, died Feb. 29, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.

Born Nov. 17, 1938, in Cold Spring, she was the daughter of Elliott and Eleanor (Mancari) Zeliph. She married Gordon De Mers.

Sandra was a secretary for the Putnam County Highway and Facilities Department for 21 years until her retirement. She was a member of the “Golden Girls” in Cold Spring and enjoyed her time with them. Sandra loved vacationing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Shawn O’Dell (Jerome) and Patricia De Mers; her grandchildren, Keli-Anne Leonardo (Todd), Nicole D’Esposito (Jesse) and Derek O’Dell (Julia); her great-grandchildren, Dominick, Taylor, Ella and Hudson; and her sister, Delores Moran.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 4 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, with a private burial to follow.

Information provided by Clinton Funeral Home