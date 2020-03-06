The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 7

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Learn how sap is collected and turned into syrup. There are two tour options: the Sugar Bush tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. include a 1-mile moderate hike through field and forest to the Sugar Bush Shack; the Maple Lane tours at noon and 3 p.m. include a short walk from the Visitors’ Center. Also SUN 8, SAT 14, SUN 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children and teens; members $8/$6)

SAT 7

Animal Rescue Foundation Penny Social

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.

845-831-5161 | arfbeacon.org

ARF Beacon will host this annual benefit that combines an auction with bingo and a flea market. The calling starts at 3 p.m. Get 25 tickets for $1 and browse tables with gift baskets, toys, appliances and gift certificates.

TUES 10

Local Philanthropy

GARRISON

9 a.m. Garrison Cafe | 1135 Route 9D

coldspringnychamber.com

Learn about smart ways to support local nonprofits and cultural organizations and organize your business’ philanthropy at this Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce event. Coffee and pastries provided. Cost: $20 ($15 members; $15/$10 before MON 9)

TUES 10

CineHub Mixer 2020

BEACON

7 – 10 p.m. 2 Way Brewing Co.

18 W. Main St. | thecinehub.com

This ninth annual networking event is designed for people working in the television, film and video production industry.

SAT 14

Soup and Bake Sale

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon. Methodist Church

216 Main St. | 845-656-5810

The annual fundraiser will include six varieties of soup at $4 per pint or $8 per quart, plus assorted baked goods. Order ahead by phone or email csumw@aol.com.

SAT 14

Art & Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

As part of an annual international campaign, participants will receive an editing tutorial and reference materials to contribute to the largest online resource on the subjects of art, feminism and Beacon.

SAT 14

Maple Fest

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Randolph School

2467 Route 9D | 845-297-5600

bit.ly/randolph-maple

In its 11th annual event, the private school will have a pancake breakfast beginning at 11 a.m. plus maple-sugaring demonstrations, music, storytelling, face painting, crafts and hikes on the forested property. Cost: $10 adults ($5 children)

SAT 14

Parade of Green

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Main Street

facebook.com/paradeofgreen

This annual parade will travel down Main Street from Polhill Park to the Dummy Light at East Main Street.

SAT 14

Outlaw Derby!

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall

1 Chestnut St. | bit.ly/outlaw-derby

Support local Scouts in this second annual, adults-only pine-car derby, which unlike the youth version, has no restrictions or rules. Drinks, trophies and “intense competition” provided. Cost: $20

SUN 15

Parisian Gala

BEACON

4 p.m. Dutchess Manor | 263 Route 9D

845-203-1316 | bannermancastle.org

Proceeds from this fundraiser will support Bannerman Castle Trust programs and its ongoing preservation of the island. Enjoy French food, a preview of the upcoming Hunchback of Notre Dame performance and a silent art auction and raffle. Cost: $75 to $110

ANIMALS & NATURE

SAT 7

Seed-Sowing Workshop

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

In Part 1, learn about seed propagation and techniques for sowing annuals. In Part 2, on April 11, learn how to thin and transplant seedlings at home. Cost: $80 ($60 members)

SAT 7

Black Bears in the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this talk organized by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society, Emily Carrollo, a wildlife biologist for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will discuss her work, the lives of local bears and how to manage human-bear interactions.

SAT 7

Owl Prowl

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | 845-831-3800

bit.ly/owl-prowl-3-7

After a talk about owls and their habitat, head out with flashlights to spot owls in the forest and field. Registration required. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 7

Balloonapalooza

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and up will learn to create balloon animals and other figures. Pizza will be served. Registration required. Free

SAT 7

Laurie Berkner

PEEKSKILL

11 a.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Berkner, who has released 13 albums, including her most recent, Waiting for the Elevator, will perform her greatest hits. Cost: $25 to $100

FRI 13

St. Patrick’s Day Party

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Slime will be involved.

SUN 15

WindSync

BEACON

Noon. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

In this installment of the Classics for Kids series presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, a quintet will demonstrate how wind instruments make sound, dance to different rhythms, travel to outer space and make music with the audience for the finale. Cost: $10 (children free)

TALKS & TOURS

TUES 10

Spotting Fake News

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

This nonpartisan workshop will be presented as part of the library’s Digital Literacy Series. Free

WED 11

Clean Power Breakthroughs

BEACON

6 p.m. Water Ecology Center

199 Dennings Ave. | bit.ly/clean-power-hv

As part of its Conversations series, Chronogram will team with Sustainable Hudson Valley and Upstate House to assemble a panel of specialists to discuss how New York State could switch to 100 percent renewable energy sources within the next decade. Cost: $10

THURS 12

Ecology and Activism Book Club

GARRISON

5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

For the first meeting of this newly formed book club, participants are invited to bring a vegetarian or vegan dish to share during a discussion of Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We’re In Without Going Crazy.

VISUAL ART

SAT 7

Women’s History Month Art Show

BEACON

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This is the opening reception for an exhibit showcasing works by 50 Hudson Valley women. Poet Mandy Kelso and storyteller Donna Minkowitz will perform. Through March 29.

SAT 7

Maria Lago

MARLBORO

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. The Falcon

1348 Route 9W | 914-844-8739

marialago.com

The Beacon artist and gallery owner will exhibit her paintings. Through April 29.

SAT 7

School Invitational Exhibition

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The annual School Invitational Theme Exhibition, or SITE, will include work by student artists from five counties, including Dutchess and Putnam.

SAT 7

Carl Craig and Moritz von Oswald

BEACON

7 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-440-0100 | diaart.org

As part of the opening for Craig’s commissioned exhibition, Party/After-Party, the artist created a site-specific performance with the Berlin-based Oswald to bring together the Detroit and Berlin techno traditions. Cost: $60 ($40 students, $30 members)

THURS 12

Artist Talk: Jeanne Silverthorne

PEEKSKILL

6 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA

1701 E. Main St. | 914-788-0100

hudsonvalleymoca.org

Silverthorne will discuss her work in the How We Live exhibit. Cost: $20 ($10 members)

THURS 12

Steve Rossi

BEACON

7 p.m. Beahive | 291 Main St.

845-418-3731 | beahivebzzz.com

Rossi, an artist whose sculptures have appeared in Beacon 3D, the annual outdoor exhibit, will talk about his work.

SAT 14

Song Art Exhibit

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 – 5 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

Artists were asked to interpret the word song as part of a celebration of Irish music and stories. Through April 5.

MUSIC

SAT 7

The New Blue

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | 845-265-5537

chapelrestoration.org

Yale’s oldest all-female a cappella group, featuring Haldane graduate Allie LaRocco, will perform. Cost: $10

SAT 7

Matthew Shipp

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

shipp.bpt.me

The composer will perform music from his forthcoming album, The Piano Equation. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 7

Slam Allen Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The inductee into New York’s Blues Hall of Fame mixes soul and R&B. Dan Brother will also perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 14

Brian Conway and Brendan Dolan

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

This celebration of Irish music features Conway on fiddle and Dolan on keyboard. Cost: $20 donation (children 12 and younger free)

SAT 14

Greater Newburgh Symphony

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

Aquinas Hall | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

In a performance titled Transfiguration, the orchestra will perform works by Strauss, Wagner, Tchaikovsky and Missy Mazzoli. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)

SAT 14

Fay Victor’s Barn Songs Trio

NEWBURGH

8 p.m. Atlas Studios | 11 Spring St.

845-391-8855 | atlasnewburgh.com

As part of the Jazz at Atlas series, the improvisational vocalist will perform with Marika Hughes on cello and Darius Jones on alto sax.

SAT 14

Tom Chapin and Friends

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The three-time Grammy winner is celebrating his 75th birthday with bandmate Michael Mark, who is turning 70. They will play a mix of ballads and comedic and political songs. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 15

WindSync

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

The woodwind quintet’s program will include Beethoven contemporary Antoine Reicha and funky contemporary Chicago composer Marc Mellits. Presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle. Cost: $30 ($10 students)

SUN 15

Flash Company: Music of Ireland

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will perform a mix of classic and contemporary Celtic music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 15

Enter the Haggis

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Canadian band mixes bagpipes and fiddles with a rock rhythm to create an eclectic Irish sound. Cost: $25 to $37.50

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 7

Climate Action Film Festival

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen Beacon

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com

Hosted by SunCommon as a benefit for New Yorkers for Clean Power and the Student Climate Coalition, this festival features short films about climate crisis solutions being implemented around the world. Also SUN 8. Cost: $10

FRI 13

Fiddler on the Roof

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive

haldaneschool.org/arts/performing-arts

Haldane drama students will perform the classic musical. Also SAT 14, SUN 15. Cost: $15 ($8 students; seniors free; children under 8 free at Sunday matinee)

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 14

We Persist!

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This reception will open an exhibit of works from more than 20 women artists who, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, were asked to respond to the theme, “She persisted.” Through April 5.

SAT 14

Matthew William Robinson

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Robinson creates abstracts environments using collage and mixed materials.

CIVIC

SAT 7

Voter Registration

NELSONVILLE

Noon – 5 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

The village election will take place March 18.

MON 9

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 9

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

TUES 10

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 11

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

THURS 12

Putnam State of the County

BREWSTER

6 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm | 100 Route 312

845-808-1001 | putnamcountyny.com