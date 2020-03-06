The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 7
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Learn how sap is collected and turned into syrup. There are two tour options: the Sugar Bush tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. include a 1-mile moderate hike through field and forest to the Sugar Bush Shack; the Maple Lane tours at noon and 3 p.m. include a short walk from the Visitors’ Center. Also SUN 8, SAT 14, SUN 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children and teens; members $8/$6)
SAT 7
Animal Rescue Foundation Penny Social
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.
845-831-5161 | arfbeacon.org
ARF Beacon will host this annual benefit that combines an auction with bingo and a flea market. The calling starts at 3 p.m. Get 25 tickets for $1 and browse tables with gift baskets, toys, appliances and gift certificates.
TUES 10
Local Philanthropy
GARRISON
9 a.m. Garrison Cafe | 1135 Route 9D
coldspringnychamber.com
Learn about smart ways to support local nonprofits and cultural organizations and organize your business’ philanthropy at this Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce event. Coffee and pastries provided. Cost: $20 ($15 members; $15/$10 before MON 9)
TUES 10
CineHub Mixer 2020
BEACON
7 – 10 p.m. 2 Way Brewing Co.
18 W. Main St. | thecinehub.com
This ninth annual networking event is designed for people working in the television, film and video production industry.
SAT 14
Soup and Bake Sale
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon. Methodist Church
216 Main St. | 845-656-5810
The annual fundraiser will include six varieties of soup at $4 per pint or $8 per quart, plus assorted baked goods. Order ahead by phone or email csumw@aol.com.
SAT 14
Art & Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
As part of an annual international campaign, participants will receive an editing tutorial and reference materials to contribute to the largest online resource on the subjects of art, feminism and Beacon.
SAT 14
Maple Fest
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Randolph School
2467 Route 9D | 845-297-5600
bit.ly/randolph-maple
In its 11th annual event, the private school will have a pancake breakfast beginning at 11 a.m. plus maple-sugaring demonstrations, music, storytelling, face painting, crafts and hikes on the forested property. Cost: $10 adults ($5 children)
SAT 14
Parade of Green
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Main Street
facebook.com/paradeofgreen
This annual parade will travel down Main Street from Polhill Park to the Dummy Light at East Main Street.
SAT 14
Outlaw Derby!
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall
1 Chestnut St. | bit.ly/outlaw-derby
Support local Scouts in this second annual, adults-only pine-car derby, which unlike the youth version, has no restrictions or rules. Drinks, trophies and “intense competition” provided. Cost: $20
SUN 15
Parisian Gala
BEACON
4 p.m. Dutchess Manor | 263 Route 9D
845-203-1316 | bannermancastle.org
Proceeds from this fundraiser will support Bannerman Castle Trust programs and its ongoing preservation of the island. Enjoy French food, a preview of the upcoming Hunchback of Notre Dame performance and a silent art auction and raffle. Cost: $75 to $110
ANIMALS & NATURE
SAT 7
Seed-Sowing Workshop
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
In Part 1, learn about seed propagation and techniques for sowing annuals. In Part 2, on April 11, learn how to thin and transplant seedlings at home. Cost: $80 ($60 members)
SAT 7
Black Bears in the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this talk organized by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society, Emily Carrollo, a wildlife biologist for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will discuss her work, the lives of local bears and how to manage human-bear interactions.
SAT 7
Owl Prowl
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | 845-831-3800
bit.ly/owl-prowl-3-7
After a talk about owls and their habitat, head out with flashlights to spot owls in the forest and field. Registration required. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 7
Balloonapalooza
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and up will learn to create balloon animals and other figures. Pizza will be served. Registration required. Free
SAT 7
Laurie Berkner
PEEKSKILL
11 a.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Berkner, who has released 13 albums, including her most recent, Waiting for the Elevator, will perform her greatest hits. Cost: $25 to $100
FRI 13
St. Patrick’s Day Party
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Slime will be involved.
SUN 15
WindSync
BEACON
Noon. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
In this installment of the Classics for Kids series presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, a quintet will demonstrate how wind instruments make sound, dance to different rhythms, travel to outer space and make music with the audience for the finale. Cost: $10 (children free)
TALKS & TOURS
TUES 10
Spotting Fake News
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
This nonpartisan workshop will be presented as part of the library’s Digital Literacy Series. Free
WED 11
Clean Power Breakthroughs
BEACON
6 p.m. Water Ecology Center
199 Dennings Ave. | bit.ly/clean-power-hv
As part of its Conversations series, Chronogram will team with Sustainable Hudson Valley and Upstate House to assemble a panel of specialists to discuss how New York State could switch to 100 percent renewable energy sources within the next decade. Cost: $10
THURS 12
Ecology and Activism Book Club
GARRISON
5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
For the first meeting of this newly formed book club, participants are invited to bring a vegetarian or vegan dish to share during a discussion of Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We’re In Without Going Crazy.
VISUAL ART
SAT 7
Women’s History Month Art Show
BEACON
2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This is the opening reception for an exhibit showcasing works by 50 Hudson Valley women. Poet Mandy Kelso and storyteller Donna Minkowitz will perform. Through March 29.
SAT 7
Maria Lago
MARLBORO
4:30 – 6:30 p.m. The Falcon
1348 Route 9W | 914-844-8739
marialago.com
The Beacon artist and gallery owner will exhibit her paintings. Through April 29.
SAT 7
School Invitational Exhibition
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The annual School Invitational Theme Exhibition, or SITE, will include work by student artists from five counties, including Dutchess and Putnam.
SAT 7
Carl Craig and Moritz von Oswald
BEACON
7 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-440-0100 | diaart.org
As part of the opening for Craig’s commissioned exhibition, Party/After-Party, the artist created a site-specific performance with the Berlin-based Oswald to bring together the Detroit and Berlin techno traditions. Cost: $60 ($40 students, $30 members)
THURS 12
Artist Talk: Jeanne Silverthorne
PEEKSKILL
6 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA
1701 E. Main St. | 914-788-0100
hudsonvalleymoca.org
Silverthorne will discuss her work in the How We Live exhibit. Cost: $20 ($10 members)
THURS 12
Steve Rossi
BEACON
7 p.m. Beahive | 291 Main St.
845-418-3731 | beahivebzzz.com
Rossi, an artist whose sculptures have appeared in Beacon 3D, the annual outdoor exhibit, will talk about his work.
SAT 14
Song Art Exhibit
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 – 5 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
Artists were asked to interpret the word song as part of a celebration of Irish music and stories. Through April 5.
MUSIC
SAT 7
The New Blue
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | 845-265-5537
chapelrestoration.org
Yale’s oldest all-female a cappella group, featuring Haldane graduate Allie LaRocco, will perform. Cost: $10
SAT 7
Matthew Shipp
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
shipp.bpt.me
The composer will perform music from his forthcoming album, The Piano Equation. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 7
Slam Allen Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The inductee into New York’s Blues Hall of Fame mixes soul and R&B. Dan Brother will also perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 14
Brian Conway and Brendan Dolan
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
This celebration of Irish music features Conway on fiddle and Dolan on keyboard. Cost: $20 donation (children 12 and younger free)
SAT 14
Greater Newburgh Symphony
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
Aquinas Hall | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
In a performance titled Transfiguration, the orchestra will perform works by Strauss, Wagner, Tchaikovsky and Missy Mazzoli. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)
SAT 14
Fay Victor’s Barn Songs Trio
NEWBURGH
8 p.m. Atlas Studios | 11 Spring St.
845-391-8855 | atlasnewburgh.com
As part of the Jazz at Atlas series, the improvisational vocalist will perform with Marika Hughes on cello and Darius Jones on alto sax.
SAT 14
Tom Chapin and Friends
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The three-time Grammy winner is celebrating his 75th birthday with bandmate Michael Mark, who is turning 70. They will play a mix of ballads and comedic and political songs. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 15
WindSync
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
The woodwind quintet’s program will include Beethoven contemporary Antoine Reicha and funky contemporary Chicago composer Marc Mellits. Presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle. Cost: $30 ($10 students)
SUN 15
Flash Company: Music of Ireland
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will perform a mix of classic and contemporary Celtic music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 15
Enter the Haggis
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Canadian band mixes bagpipes and fiddles with a rock rhythm to create an eclectic Irish sound. Cost: $25 to $37.50
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 7
Climate Action Film Festival
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen Beacon
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com
Hosted by SunCommon as a benefit for New Yorkers for Clean Power and the Student Climate Coalition, this festival features short films about climate crisis solutions being implemented around the world. Also SUN 8. Cost: $10
FRI 13
Fiddler on the Roof
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive
haldaneschool.org/arts/performing-arts
Haldane drama students will perform the classic musical. Also SAT 14, SUN 15. Cost: $15 ($8 students; seniors free; children under 8 free at Sunday matinee)
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 14
We Persist!
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This reception will open an exhibit of works from more than 20 women artists who, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, were asked to respond to the theme, “She persisted.” Through April 5.
SAT 14
Matthew William Robinson
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Robinson creates abstracts environments using collage and mixed materials.
CIVIC
SAT 7
Voter Registration
NELSONVILLE
Noon – 5 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
The village election will take place March 18.
MON 9
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 9
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
TUES 10
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 11
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
THURS 12
Putnam State of the County
BREWSTER
6 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm | 100 Route 312
845-808-1001 | putnamcountyny.com