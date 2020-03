If you won $50 million, what causes would you support?

“Renewable energy, vegan food production, organic farming and integrating alternative therapies into health care.” ~Dana Cannella (with Ace), Beacon

“Animal rescues, Alzheimer’s research and Bernie Sanders’ campaign.” ~Mark Goldstein, Beacon

“Cancer research, animal shelters, childrens’ hospitals and shelters for the homeless.” ~Judie Gordon, Cold Spring