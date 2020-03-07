St. Philip’s to Dedicate New Organ

Aaron Tan will perform two concerts on March 21

Aaron Tan will perform two recitals on Saturday, March 21, at St. Philip’s in Garrison to dedicate the church’s newly installed Schoenstein pipe organ.

Tan will perform at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each concert will be followed by a reception with the artist and St. Philip’s music director, Durwood Entrekin.

Tan will play Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 544 by Bach, Farandole from L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2 by Georges Bizet, Toccata by Fernando Germani, and Toccata by Serge Prokovfiev.

Tan was the first prize and audience prize winner of the 2018 American Guild of Organists National Young Artists Competition. He is studying at the Institute of Sacred Music at Yale University and also serves as organ scholar at the Church of the Resurrection in New York City.

“Aaron Tan is one of the highest regarded organists in the country right now,” said Entrekin.

The concerts are free but require a ticket that can be reserved through links at stphilipshighlands.org.

