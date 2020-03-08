Haldane Girls Win Section 1 Title

Seventh crown in a row; play Tuesday in regional

The Haldane High School girls’ basketball team won its seventh straight Section 1, Class C title on Saturday, March 7, advancing in the state tournament.

The No. 2 Blue Devils (12-10) easily handled No. 1 seeded Tuckahoe, 49-22, behind 16 points from Bela Monteleone, who was named the tournament MVP.

Liv Monteleone, who scored 11 in the title game, and Shianne Twoguns, who had nine, were also named to the All-Tournament team. Maddie Chiera scored nine points and Abigail Platt had seven rebounds.

The Blue Devils (12-10) next play Section 9 champ Millbrook (19-3) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua. They will have to stop Millbrook’s Erin Fox, who will play next season for Marist College and has nearly 2,000 career points.

The Putnam Valley High School girls’ team took the Section 1, Class B crown after defeating Irvington, 52-49, for its first sectional title. Putnam Valley (20-3) will play Section 9 champion Marlboro on Wednesday.