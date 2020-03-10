No Spectators at Girls’ Tournament Game

After two venues back out, contest will be held at Haldane

After winning the Section 1, Class C title, the Haldane girls’ basketball team was scheduled to face Section 9 champ Millbrook on Tuesday (March 10) at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua.

However, due to concerns about the contravirus, Horace Greeley asked that its gym not be used. The game was moved on Monday to another neutral location, Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, but the school also withdrew, citing concerns about COVID-19.

On Tuesday evening, according to a statement by Superintendent Philip Benante, Section 1 officials said that Haldane could host the game on Wednesday (March 11) but only without spectators. It said the policy would apply to all regional games across all divisions.

“While this undoubtedly comes as a great disappointment to our student athletes, their families, and our school community, we have a responsibility to implement the policy,” he wrote. “While I respect the Section’s ability to make such a decision, especially given the unique circumstances related to COVID-19, I would like to reiterate that as of today the Putnam County Department of Health considers our community ‘low risk.’ We will continue to monitor the scheduling of activities on our campus on a daily basis.”

He said Athletic Director Chris Salumn was investigating if the game could be livestreamed to the Internet.