Breakneck Fire Contained

Brush fires along shoreline jumped over Route 9D

A series of brush fires that began along the shoreline of the Hudson River near Breakneck Ridge on Monday afternoon (March 9) by nightfall had jumped over Route 9D and were making their way up the mountain toward Lake Valhalla. The highway between Cold Spring and Dutchess Junction was closed for hours as first responders battled the flames, including with helicopters that dropped water taken from the river.

An estimated 150 acres were burned and, by one report, 11 cars were destroyed. There have been no reported injuries to hikers. A pile-up involving at least seven cars was also reported on Route 9D.

A New York State Police representative said on Tuesday (March 10) that the fire had been contained, although crews were working on isolated areas and to prevent flare-ups. There is no danger to any residences, he said.

In a statement, a representative for the MTA said “it appears a Metro-North diesel work train locomotive at the brush fire location between Cold Spring and Beacon experienced some type of malfunction at the beginning of the incident. Railroad investigators at the scene will determine the nature of any link between the train engine and nearby fire.”

All hiking trails in Hudson Highlands State Park were closed on Tuesday as the fires spread out in an area of about 300 acres.

In Cold Spring, officials said that because firefighters were pulling water from the distribution system to fill tankers, residents may see discoloration and loss of pressure. They advised residents to flush their cold water lines until the water runs clear.

At least 16 local, county and state agencies responded, including firefighters from Beacon, Dutchess Junction, Glenham, Cold Spring, Continental Village, North Highlands, Garrison and Putnam Valley. Five additional fire stations remained on standby to handle other emergencies.

Brad Fredricks said he was on Sugarloaf on Monday afternoon when he noticed the fires break out along the shoreline. “A train went by and started four or five fires,” he said. His footage, taken from Sugarloaf and after he descended from the mountain, is below. At least one car parked near Breakneck caught fire.

Diane Lapis, the president of the Beacon Historical Society, whose home office faces Route 9D, said she watched firefighters and police officers all afternoon directing traffic away from Cold Spring via a turnaround in her driveway near the Dutchess Junction firehouse.

“While I couldn’t hear the interactions, I could see how travelers were disrespectful to the officers’ directions to turn around and go back to Beacon,” she wrote in an email. “Repeated directions using arm signals to turn and go back were the norm. Speedy turns in the driveway seemed passive aggressive toward the emergency services personnel as if protecting the public was a personal affront to their all important life.”

Erin Fedigan of Poughkeepsie wrote that she was driving from Cold Spring toward Beacon on 9D at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday after visiting her brother near Bear Mountain and was surprised to find the road again open.

“Once I went through the first tunnel, you can see many people parked under the flaming wall of the mountain, taking photos, with ash flying through the air. The second tunnel was where most of the fire trucks were, plus a police car, parked with lights off, not clearing the people from the area. I did not stop to take pictures; the smoke filled the road enough to make me turn around to take Route 301 to Route 9 home.”

In September, a smoky blaze atop Sugarloaf burned at least 50 acres on the mountain, which is north of Breakneck Ridge.

Video footage by Brad Fredricks