Beacon Obituaries

Doris Cabral (1936-2020)

Doris M. Cabral, 83, a longtime Beacon resident, died March 6 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Doris was born Oct. 17, 1936, in Middletown, the daughter of William and Margaret (Allen) Durling. On Oct. 25, 1970, she married Fausto Cabral Sr., who died in 2017. Doris was a member of Tabernacle of Christ Church in Beacon for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her children, Fausto Cabral Jr. (Maria), Beatrice Riquelme (Samuel Sr.) and Barbara Cabral; her grandchildren, Sebastian Cortez, Isabella Cabral, Emmanuel Cabral; Claudio Gomez, Nalani Riquelme, Samuel Riquelme Jr., Jazmin Rivera, Jose Rivera, Jr. and Julian Rivera; and many great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings, Betty Carson, Robert Durling, Janet McKenna and William Joseph Durling; her stepchildren, Josephina Cabral, Sonia Goicoechea (Armando), Angela Cabral, Jose Pedro Cabral, and Jose Luis Cabral (Magala); and 26 step-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on March 13 at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Michele Colonna (1955-2020)

Michele Colonna, 64, died of cancer on March 9 at her home.

Michele was born in Beacon on May 31, 1955, the daughter of Michael and Christine (Lounsberri) DiCastro. She worked as a manager at Service Merchandise in Poughkeepsie for many years.

Michele was a parishioner at St. Joachim Church in Beacon. She enjoyed interior decorating, wedding planning and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Colonna; her children, Scott Wood (Jennifer Faustner), Lisa Vumbico (Marc), Melissa Johnston (Greg), Kim Shields (Jeff), Corinna Carrillo and Tonya Colonna (Robert Falcone); her grandchildren, Raina, R.J., Jeffrey, Tommy, Miguel, Toriann, Lucciano, Brian, Bliss, Scott, Marisa, Jack, Nicholas and Steven; her great-grandson, Julius; and her sisters, Doreen DiCastro (Glenn Niese) and Christine DiCastro.

A funeral service was held on March 12 at McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org).

Pete Hustis (1938-2020)

Peter R. Hustis, 81, a surveyor and developer involved in projects in Beacon, died on March 6.

Pete was born July 26, 1938, in Beacon to G. Radcliffe Hustis and Marjori (Spaight) Traver. He was raised in both Glenham and Beacon, attended Beacon schools and graduated from Beacon High School in 1956.

After high school, Pete worked at the Texaco Research Laboratory in Glenham and served in the U.S. Army Reserve unit associated with the labs. The unit was called to active duty during the 1961 Berlin Crisis.

Pete also worked for his father’s land surveying business, whose records dated to 1813, and took over after his father’s death. After receiving his surveying license, he owned and operated Southern Dutchess Planners.

Pete was involved in real estate, owning several area properties and forming Bahu Realty. He assisted in the development of Jesson Park in Beacon, Thorn Acres in Chelsea and Lomola in East Fishkill. He was also instrumental in the construction of an office complex on Henry Street in Beacon.

Pete was a life member of Mase Hook and Ladder, joining at age 18; served on the board of directors for the Fishkill Rural Cemetery; and held memberships at the Exchange Club, the Beacon Elks Club and the Southern Dutchess Country Club.

Pete loved both the mountains and the ocean. He and his wife, Darlene, owned a home in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, for 18 years, and a condo on Long Boat Key, Florida. Pete retired in 2008, and for many years was happy to be a snowbird driving each year to Florida.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons Peter Hustis Jr. (Tiffany) and Scott Hustis (Lisa); five grandchildren: Gavin, Hailey, Landon, Ryan and Tristan; and his siblings Anne Simantel and Edward Traver.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on March 11 at St. Mary Mother of the Church in Fishkill, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org).

Frank Post (1946-2020)

Frank A. “Butch” Post, 74, died on March 5 at Westchester Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Frank was born in New Rochelle on Jan. 24, 1946, the son of Frank and Carmen (Loftus) Post. He served in the U.S. Navy and the Seabees and retired from the Wappinger Central School District as a mechanic. On June 17, 1967, he married Claudia Borjeson.

Frank was an active and dedicated member of the East Fishkill Fire Department, working at both the Wiccopee and Hillside Lake stations. He was also a member of the Hughsonville Fire Department and an honorary member of Protection Engine Co. No. 1 in the Village of Fishkill.

In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his children, Scott Post (Stacey), Julie Tortelli (Joseph), Jeff Post (Claudia), Greg Post (Jenn) and Amy Harper (John); his grandchildren, Brandon, Danielle, Taylor, Lily, Sadie, Margo, Samantha, Francesca, Emma and Kiera; and a sister, Carol DiGiovanni (Vic).

A firematic service was held on March 9 at the Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, followed by entombment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to any charity.

Information provided by funeral homes