Thank You to Our Members!

As a nonprofit that provides quality journalism free to our community, The Highlands Current depends on its readers for support. We are grateful to the following readers who have joined The Current as members and to the following foundations who have together demonstrated their appreciation for the important role journalism plays in our democratic society.
Our membership program introduced at the end of last year is now the primary means of support for our newspaper and website. To become a member with your tax-deductible donation and help us continue to improve and expand our coverage of the Hudson Highlands, visit highlandscurrent.org/join. In addition to supporting quality journalism, members will receive benefits that include a sturdy tote bag, a weekly behind-the-scenes email newsletter from Editor Chip Rowe, early digital delivery of the paper and invitations to special events.
Friends ($24 to $119)
Anonymous (53)
John and Susan Allen
Tammy and Michel Amsalem
Steven Anderson
Zoe Antitch
Ascend Center
Naomi Baat-Canaan
Celia Baczkowski
Sarah and Doug Banker
Celia Barbour and Peter Weed
Gary Barrack
Joanna Batstone
John and Tam Benjamin
Evelyn Berkley
Katie Bissinger
Royd Bjornney and Joy Plaisted
Robert Blair
Christopher H. Bopp
Janice Bortree
Sarah Boyd
Luis Braga
Braine-Depkin Family
Will and Emily Brown
Alan Brownstein
Virginia Buechele
Team Burke-Smith
Richard Butensky and Judy Cohen
Butterfield Library
Martha Callaway
Joe and Anne Carbone
Abbie Carey
M. Cervone
Caitlin and Walter Chadwick
Alexander Wilcox Cheek
Andy Chmar
Chuck and Michelle Clifton
Susan Coleman
Pamela Cook and Erik Brown
Kay and Frank Corkrum
James and Patricia Cronin
Caroline Danford
Luke Davoren
Micah J. Davoren
Thomas Davoren
James DeRose
Ron and Barbara DeSilva
Angela Devine and Daniel Rayner
Ellen Dinerman
Sara Dulaney
Darrell and CC Dwyer
Ruth and David D. Eisenhower
Dorothy Estabrooke
Cory Ethridge
Holly Evarts
Julia Famularo
Ann Fanizzi
Judy Farrell
Wilma Feliciano
Steve Feyl and Sarah Burns Feyl
Del and Claudia Fidanque
Larry Fitzpatrick
Annette and Robert Flaherty
Krystal Ford
Peter and Anne Forman
Sandy Galef
Paul Gallay and Tracey Jordan
Bruce Geller
Dottie Gilman
Peter and Corinne Giunta
Jinny and Robert Goff
Priscilla Goldfarb Gunther
Carl and Zinnia Gutowski
Betsy Haddad
Josh and Jackie Hadden
Gail Greet Hannah
David Harrington
Libby Healy
Bryan Hickey
Elizabeth Hires
Connie Hogarth
The Holmbo Family
Jan Hopkins
Kelly House
Nancy Hull
Mary Ietaka
Lillian Jagendorf and Dan Shannon
Peggy and Todd Janus
Victoria and Robert Jauernig
Flora Jones
Ann and Robert Kacur
Anne Kane
Delmar and Irene Karlen
Michael C. Keenan
Ethan Kerr and Stephanie Diamond
John Kinnaird
John Kyle Kiphart
Susan Kornacki and Charles Gordanier
Noel Kropf
Jessica Ladlee
Lange/Balogh Family
Diane and Peter Lapis
Larry Lebow
Barbara and Guy Lester
Cynthia Ligenza, MD
Catherine Lim
Viv Linares
Grace Lo
Donald MacDonald
Paul and Roberta MacLean
Kelly Maloney and Richard Schunk
James Marr
Karen Maschke
Linda and John Matthews
Karen Mayer
Davis McCallum
David McCarthy and Danielle Pack McCarthy
Jen McCreery
Michael Mell and Kate Dayton
Friedrike Merck
Jeff Mikkelson
Patrick Miskell
The Moody Family
Darryl Morrison
Deirdre Mullane
Joanne Murphy
Frederick Nagel and Colin Wright
Anthony Napoli and Judith Tantleff-Napoli
Tim Nolan and Dana Poplees
Frederick Norgaard
Florence Northcutt
Dennis O’Brien Jr.
Holly O’Grady and Steven Fechter
Anne and Fred Osborn III
Lithgow Osborne and Chuck Burleigh
Denise Loatman Owens
The Pattersons
Dove Pedlosky
Petkus/Van Sickle folks
Anthony and Debbie Phillips
Lois Phillips
Wynne Phillips
Christine and Aaron Pincus
PoGo Tara
JC and Diana Prinzo
Putnam History Museum
Roger A. Rahtz
Eileen Reilly
Fran Reilly
Michael Reisman
Andy Revkin and Lisa Mechaley
Kathy and Peter Richter
Zachary A. Rodgers
Tara Roscoe and Tom Cassel
Chris Rosen
Lillian Rosengarten
Sonia Ryzy-Ryski
Arne and Mary Saari
Pete Salmansohn
Wendy and Alister Sanderson
Mary Ann Schetter
Peter Schlemowitz
Mary and Fred Schlitzer
Diane and Rob Schneiderman
Gregory Schreiber
Pam Scott
Eamon and Beth Shanahan
Chris and Alison Shaw
Roberta Shayo and Joseph Barbaro
Toby Shimin
Sara and Tom Silbiger
Linda and Tom Simms
Christopher Sjoholm
Mildred Z. Solomon
Spencer Soloway and Alex Berke
Carole Southall
Staff at Split Rock Books
Alison and Brent Spodek
Catherine Stankowski
Greg and Charity Starner
Rick Steinberg
Tom Stephens
Steve and Rosemarie Sterling
Daniel Strol and Jennie Evans
Peter A. Strong
Kate Stryker
Linda Tafapolsky and James Adams
Rachel Jack Thompson
Rebekah and Jeffrey Tighe
Brent Tomer and Erin Detrick
Lucille Tortora
John and Karen Twohig
Peter and Joan Unterweger
Michelle Vaughan and Felix Salmon
Camilla W. von Bergen
Miriam and Eric Wagner
Sue Waivada
Stephen Wallis
Judith and Jeremy Walsh
Glenn and Gail Watson
Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads
Dave and Diane Winne
Adam Yarinsky and Amy Weisser
Partners ($120 – $599)
Anonymous (20)
Rob Abbot
John Aerni
Steven Altarescu
Jane and Fred Andrews
Jason Angell and Jocelyn Apicello
Alison Anthoine
Johanna and Joey Asher
Jan and Suzanne Baker
Jodi Balkan
Susan Bargman and Lee Warshavsky
Yona Benyamini-Feinstein
Dan and Rebecca Blumberg
Alison and Steve Bodurtha
Ann Borthwick and Richard Cogliandro
Lynn Brown
Bernard Bunye
Bill Burback and Peter Hofmann
Burstein Family
Helen Butler
Livea and Carl Byrne
Cathy Carnevale
Thomas B. Carrigan
Lauri Cohen and Manuel Molina
G. Collins
Rachel Comey and Sean Carmody
Justin and Jess Conway
Mary M. Costantin
Ralph Cottiers
Jack and Ellen Counihan
The Country Goose
Jane M. Cronin
Jeffrey Cronin
Robert Cutler
Sean Dague
Daly Family
Deb’s Hair Design
Karen and Joe DiSalvo
Sheila and Daniel Donnelly
Pat and Marion Dugan
Dr. Marian Dunn
Gretchen Dykstra
Edith Ehrlich
Eric Erickson
Joel Erickson
Barbara Farber
Perrin Ferris
Carol and Kenneth Filmanski
Elle Freda
Susan Freeman
Aaron Freimark and Sandy McKelvey
Kyoko and David Gelber
Stacey Gibson
Janet Goodman
David and Maggie Gordon
Cali and Roger Gorevic
Amber Grant
Jacqueline Grant and Chris Nowak
Charlotte Guernsey and Dennis Vetrano
Maia Guest and John Plummer
Robert and Marian Haight
Pamela Euler Halling
William Lockridge Harris
Juliet Harvey and Luc Stampleman
Phil Heffernan
Michele Hilmes
Kristen Holt-Browning and Sam Browning
Jennifer L. Howse
Bob and Anita Jacobson
Mindy and John Jesek
Dean Johnston and Mary Jo Mullan
Paula Susan Jordan
Deborah Kaye
Shannon Keegan
Charles and Mary Sue Kelly
Cynthia Kling
Trevor Knight
Marit and Lars Kulleseid
Judith Kurz and David Foster
Lee Kyriacou and Elizabeth Barrett
Amy and Kevin Lahey
Linda Lange and Rich Franco
Nancy Leo
Martina Leonard
Frances Levenson
Cathy and David Lilburne
Leonard W. Lindros Jr.
Lostand Foundation, Inc.
Judy and George Lowry
Bernice MacDonald
Jo Mango
Kenneth Margolies and Robin Dintman
Carol Marquand and Stanley Freilich
Katie Hellmuth Martin
Claudio Marzollo
Brian McNicholl
Edie Meeks
Ivy Meeropol and Thomas Ambrose
Peter and Peg Meisler
Anthony Merante
William Miller and Marilyn Minter
The Minkin-Mennes Family
Peg Moran and Jim Bopp
Tom Mullane
Kay Murray and Ben Yarmolinsky
Liza and Michael Musgrave
Nikolai and Sherrie Nachamkin
Irene O’Garden and John Pielmeier
The O’Leary Family
Jay and Marilyn Palefsky
Charlotte Palmer-Lane
Brad Petrie and Gayle Hamilton
Penelope and Xavier Pi-Sunyer
Preston Lawrence Pittman
Janis and Robert Polastre
Elizabeth Poole and James Challenger
Cindy Poorbaugh
Dan and Hildy Potts
Ardal Powell
Elias Primoff
Melissa and Thomas Ptáček
Scott Ramsey
Ned and Liz Rauch
Ashley and Michael Rauch
Laura and Andy Reid
Jill Reynolds and Dan Spitzer
William and Mary Rice
David Rich and Paulette Myers-Rich
José Roméu and Sidney Babcock
Constancia Romilly
Judith and Stephen Rose
Barry and Mary Jean Ross
Peggy and David Ross
Melissa and Michael Rutkoske
Barbara Santoro
Avril Schofield
Todd Seekircher / Tom O’Quinn
Parge Sgro
James Shearwood
Mary Shellenberg
Michelle Smith
Sara and Farley M. Snow
Linda and Tony Speziale
Alan and Glenn Lebwpohl-Steiner
Bente Strong
Carinda Swann
Anne Symmes and Stephen Ives
Sam Tellerico
Scott Tillitt
Nell and Ted Timmer
Sarah Berry Tschinkel
Joan and Henry Turner
The Upham-Smith Family
Gavin Vallance
Ellen Varney
Kenneth Vittor and Judith Aisen
Bao Vuong and Stephen Rush
Heidi Wendel and Joseph Hirsch
Allan Wernick
Roberta West
Holbrook Wick
Dar Williams
Suzanne Willis
David and Alexa Willson
Laura Jean Wilson and Mark Menting
Anne and Thomas Winner
Craig W. Wolf
Margaret Yonco-Haines
Dale and Rafael Zaklad
Neal and Heather Zuckerman
Patrons ($600 or more)
Anonymous (4)
Allen Alter and Racine Berkow
Elizabeth P. Anderson and Joseph C. Mahon
Ralph and Robin Arditi
Robert C. Bickford
Christine Bockelmann and Floyd Norris
Gwendolyn Bounds
Susan Brune and Chip Loewenson
Christopher Buck and Hara Schwartz
Dorothy Burke
Kim Conner and Nick Groombridge
Natalie Diggins and Oren Michels
Joe Dizney
David Duffy and Marcelline Thomson
Stacey Farley and Peter Davoren
Elizabeth and Irvine Flinn
Jacqueline Foertsch
Christine Foertsch and Michael McKee
Kyle Good
Heather and Derrick Hopkins
The Kagan Law Group, P.C.
David Kimelman and Kevin Burke
Mel and Anat Laytner
Clara and Bevis Longstreth
Michael Meeropol
Judy Mogul and Dan Kramer
Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu
Kathy and Joe Plummer
Ru and Sheila Rauch
Robin and John Scheuer
Jim Semmelman and Ray Disco
Victoria Shannon
Gerald Singer
Morgan and Jenn Stebbins
Zanne Stewart
Terry and Bonnie Turner
Foundations
Community Foundations of Hudson Valley, Community Grants – Putnam County
The DJ McManus Foundation
Haldane School Foundation
The Jon L. Hagler Foundation
The Miami Foundation – Fund for Nonprofit News
The PCLB Foundation
Corrections? Email development@highlandscurrent.org.