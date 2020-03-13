The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
CANCELLATIONS
A number of organizations have canceled or postponed events and performances due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. We recommend calling ahead or checking online before attending an event.
COMMUNITY
SAT 14
Soup and Bake Sale
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon. Methodist Church
216 Main St. | 845-656-5810
The annual fundraiser will include six varieties of soup at $4 per pint or $8 per quart, plus assorted baked goods. Order ahead by phone or email csumw@aol.com.
SAT 14
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Learn how sap is collected and turned into syrup. There are two tour options: the Sugar Bush tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. include a 1-mile moderate hike through field and forest to the Sugar Bush Shack; the Maple Lane tours at noon and 3 p.m. include a short walk from the Visitors’ Center. Also SUN 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children and teens; members $8/$6)
SAT 14
Maple Fest
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Randolph School
2467 Route 9D | 845-297-5600
bit.ly/randolph-maple
The private school’s annual festival will have a pancake breakfast beginning at 11 a.m., maple-sugaring demonstrations, music, storytelling, face painting, crafts and hikes on the forested property. Cost: $10 adults ($5 children)
SUN 15
Parisian Gala
FISHKILL
4 p.m. Dutchess Manor | 263 Route 9D
845-203-1316 | bannermancastle.org
Proceeds from this fundraiser will support Bannerman Castle Trust programs and its ongoing preservation of the island. Enjoy French food, a preview of the upcoming Hunchback of Notre Dame performance and a silent art auction and raffle. Cost: $75 to $110
TUES 17
Beacon Peace Awards
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The Howland Public Library will be recognized during a ceremony for this annual award.
TUES 17
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. St. Mary-in-the-Highlands
1 Chestnut St. | 845-265-2539
stmaryscoldspring.org
Enjoy a traditional corned beef dinner catered by the Riverview Restaurant. Cost: $20 donation
SAT 21
Youth Mental Health First Aid
COLD SPRING
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Philipstown Hub
5 Stone St. | 845-809-5050
philipstownhub.org
If you work, volunteer or interact with local youth, learn how to help them with mental health or addiction problems, or other crises. Cost: $105
SAT 21
Archery Course
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. Bowdoin Park | 85 Sheafe Road
845-298-4602 | dutchessny.gov/parks
Dutchess County Parks will launch its five-week archery course to be held in hour-long sessions on consecutive Saturdays. It is designed for adults and children ages 8 and older. The equipment is provided, but space is limited. Cost: $60
SUN 22
Newcomers and Neighbors Meet-Up
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Meet people in the community and learn about resources.
KIDS & FAMILY
FRI 20
Knives Out
GARRISON
5:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 6 p.m. during this after-hours teen movie night. Come early to play Clue.
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 20
The Informer
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
This 1929 drama/thriller directed by Arthur Robison takes place in a newly independent Ireland. Cary Brown will provide live music accompaniment as part of the library’s Silent Film Series. Free
FRI 20
Urinetown
HIGHLANDS FALLS
7 p.m. O’Neill High School
21 Morgan Road
jiodrama.brownpapertickets.com
The high school’s drama students, including Garrison residents Neo Wastin and Solana McKee (performers), Henry Heckert (tech), and Evan Maasik and Zach McCarthy (crew), will present this musical satire set in a fictional dystopia that is experiencing a severe water shortage. Also SAT 21, SUN 22. Cost: $12 ($8 students)
SAT 21
Ellen Devlin and Alison Stone
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The poets will read from their work as part of the Hudson Highlands Poetry Series.
SAT 21
Liar
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
liar.bpt.me
An immersive theater piece engages the audience in a game of self-exploration that aims to reveal the lies that form an inescapable part of our lives. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
TALKS & TOURS
THURS 19
Cougar Recovery
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
Christopher Spatz, former president of the Cougar Rewilding Foundation, will explain why restoration of this magnificent predator’s population is imperative to the recovery of critically declining eastern forests.
SAT 21
Bird Walk
COLD SPRING
8 a.m. Foundry Preserve | 80 Kemble Ave.
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Members of the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead a search for early migrants such as the Eastern Phoebe and Ruby-Crowned Kinglet. Binoculars will be available for loan. Online registration required.
VISUAL ART
SAT 14
Song Art Exhibit
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 – 5 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
Artists were asked to interpret the word “song” as part of a celebration of Irish music and stories. Through April 5.
SAT 21
Winter Weekend
NEW windsor
1 a.m. – 4 p.m. Storm King Art Center
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
Enjoy the coming of spring during special viewing days before the outdoor sculpture park opens for the season. Also SUN 22. Cost: $18 ($15 seniors, $8 children and teens, free under age 4 and for members)
SAT 21
Ezio Gribaudo and Arte Povera
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
845-666-7202 | magazzino.art
Victoria Surliuga, a professor of Italian art and cinema, will discuss the work of Gribaudo from 1966-1972 as part of the Una visione globale: Arte Povera’s Worlds series. Due to concerns about the coronavirus, the location of the event has been changed to a livestream on Facebook and Instagram. Free
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 14
We Persist!
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This reception will open an exhibit of works from more than 20 women artists who, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, were asked to respond to the theme “She persisted.” Through April 5.
SAT 14
Matthew William Robinson
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Robinson creates abstract environments using collage and mixed materials.
SAT 14
Kaiju Kanibal & Mr Kum Kum
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
SAT 14
The View From Here
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Rick Rogers’ paintings of the Hudson Valley will be on view through April 5.
SAT 14
Remnants
BEACON
7 – 9 p.m. RiverWinds Gallery
172 Main St. | 845-838-2880
riverwindsgallery.com
Alaina Enslen repurposes fabrics and materials to which she’s emotionally connected, wrapping them in an encaustic medium. Her husband, Joshua Enslen, will perform music inspired by the work.
MUSIC
SAT 14
Brian Conway and Brendan Dolan
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
This celebration of Irish music features Conway on fiddle and Dolan on keyboard. Cost: $20 donation (children 12 and younger free)
SAT 14
Tom Chapin and Friends
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The three-time Grammy winner is celebrating his 75th birthday with bandmate Michael Mark, who is turning 70. They will play a mix of ballads and comedic and political songs. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 15
Flash Company: Music of Ireland
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will perform a mix of classic and contemporary Celtic music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 15
Enter the Haggis
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Canadian band mixes bagpipes and fiddles with a rock rhythm to create an eclectic Irish sound. Cost: $25 to $37.50
WED 18
Angeline Butler
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
tribalharmony.bpt.me
Accompanied by Brian Hurley on piano, Butler will perform jazz favorites as part of the Tribal Harmony series. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
FRI 20
Celtica
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The band performs “high-energy, bagpipe-driven, Celtic hard rock.” Cost: $30 to $75
SAT 21
Serenade for Winds
WEST POINT
2 p.m. Cadet Chapel | westpointband.edu
The West Point Concert Band’s woodwind section will perform Charles Gounod’s Petite symphonie, Jean Françaix’s Musique pour faire plaisir and Richard Strauss’ Serenade in E-flat. Free
SAT 21
Organ Recital
GARRISON
3 & 7 p.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571
stphilipshighlands.org
To dedicate the church’s new organ, Aaron Tan will perform Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 544 by Bach, Farandole from L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2 by Bizet, Toccata by Fernando Germani, and Toccata by Serge Prokovfiev. RSVP required online. Free
SAT 21
Stephane Wrembel
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Wrembel will perform music from his latest release, The Django Experiment V, a tribute to Django Reinhardt. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 22
Beacon Jazz Lab
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The local band will play classic jazz standards. Free
SUN 22
InBetweens
BEACON
8 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The guitar trio will perform songs from its new album, Somniloquy. Cost: $10 donation
CIVIC
MON 16
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 16
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 17
Budget Forum
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Haldane School Library
15 Craigside Dr. | haldaneschool.org
RSVP to mshields@haldaneschool.org
TUES 17
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 18
Village Election
NELSONVILLE
Noon – 9 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 18
Dutchess County Budget
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6 p.m. Wappinger Town Hall
20 Middlebush Road | dutchessny.gov
County Executive Marc Molinaro will answer questions about proposed 2020 spending.
WED 18
Budget Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
WED 18
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org