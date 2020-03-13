The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

CANCELLATIONS

A number of organizations have canceled or postponed events and performances due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. We recommend calling ahead or checking online before attending an event.

COMMUNITY

SAT 14

Soup and Bake Sale

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon. Methodist Church

216 Main St. | 845-656-5810

The annual fundraiser will include six varieties of soup at $4 per pint or $8 per quart, plus assorted baked goods. Order ahead by phone or email csumw@aol.com.

SAT 14

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Learn how sap is collected and turned into syrup. There are two tour options: the Sugar Bush tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. include a 1-mile moderate hike through field and forest to the Sugar Bush Shack; the Maple Lane tours at noon and 3 p.m. include a short walk from the Visitors’ Center. Also SUN 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children and teens; members $8/$6)

SAT 14

Maple Fest

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Randolph School

2467 Route 9D | 845-297-5600

bit.ly/randolph-maple

The private school’s annual festival will have a pancake breakfast beginning at 11 a.m., maple-sugaring demonstrations, music, storytelling, face painting, crafts and hikes on the forested property. Cost: $10 adults ($5 children)

SUN 15

Parisian Gala

FISHKILL

4 p.m. Dutchess Manor | 263 Route 9D

845-203-1316 | bannermancastle.org

Proceeds from this fundraiser will support Bannerman Castle Trust programs and its ongoing preservation of the island. Enjoy French food, a preview of the upcoming Hunchback of Notre Dame performance and a silent art auction and raffle. Cost: $75 to $110

TUES 17

Beacon Peace Awards

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The Howland Public Library will be recognized during a ceremony for this annual award.

TUES 17

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. St. Mary-in-the-Highlands

1 Chestnut St. | 845-265-2539

stmaryscoldspring.org

Enjoy a traditional corned beef dinner catered by the Riverview Restaurant. Cost: $20 donation

SAT 21

Youth Mental Health First Aid

COLD SPRING

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Philipstown Hub

5 Stone St. | 845-809-5050

philipstownhub.org

If you work, volunteer or interact with local youth, learn how to help them with mental health or addiction problems, or other crises. Cost: $105

SAT 21

Archery Course

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. Bowdoin Park | 85 Sheafe Road

845-298-4602 | dutchessny.gov/parks

Dutchess County Parks will launch its five-week archery course to be held in hour-long sessions on consecutive Saturdays. It is designed for adults and children ages 8 and older. The equipment is provided, but space is limited. Cost: $60

SUN 22

Newcomers and Neighbors Meet-Up

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Meet people in the community and learn about resources.



KIDS & FAMILY

FRI 20

Knives Out

GARRISON

5:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 6 p.m. during this after-hours teen movie night. Come early to play Clue.





STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 20

The Informer

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

This 1929 drama/thriller directed by Arthur Robison takes place in a newly independent Ireland. Cary Brown will provide live music accompaniment as part of the library’s Silent Film Series. Free

FRI 20

Urinetown

HIGHLANDS FALLS

7 p.m. O’Neill High School

21 Morgan Road

jiodrama.brownpapertickets.com

The high school’s drama students, including Garrison residents Neo Wastin and Solana McKee (performers), Henry Heckert (tech), and Evan Maasik and Zach McCarthy (crew), will present this musical satire set in a fictional dystopia that is experiencing a severe water shortage. Also SAT 21, SUN 22. Cost: $12 ($8 students)

SAT 21

Ellen Devlin and Alison Stone

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The poets will read from their work as part of the Hudson Highlands Poetry Series.

SAT 21

Liar

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

liar.bpt.me

An immersive theater piece engages the audience in a game of self-exploration that aims to reveal the lies that form an inescapable part of our lives. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

TALKS & TOURS

THURS 19

Cougar Recovery

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

Christopher Spatz, former president of the Cougar Rewilding Foundation, will explain why restoration of this magnificent predator’s population is imperative to the recovery of critically declining eastern forests.

SAT 21

Bird Walk

COLD SPRING

8 a.m. Foundry Preserve | 80 Kemble Ave.

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Members of the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead a search for early migrants such as the Eastern Phoebe and Ruby-Crowned Kinglet. Binoculars will be available for loan. Online registration required.



VISUAL ART

SAT 14

Song Art Exhibit

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 – 5 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

Artists were asked to interpret the word “song” as part of a celebration of Irish music and stories. Through April 5.

SAT 21

Winter Weekend

NEW windsor

1 a.m. – 4 p.m. Storm King Art Center

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

Enjoy the coming of spring during special viewing days before the outdoor sculpture park opens for the season. Also SUN 22. Cost: $18 ($15 seniors, $8 children and teens, free under age 4 and for members)

SAT 21

Ezio Gribaudo and Arte Povera

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

845-666-7202 | magazzino.art

Victoria Surliuga, a professor of Italian art and cinema, will discuss the work of Gribaudo from 1966-1972 as part of the Una visione globale: Arte Povera’s Worlds series. Due to concerns about the coronavirus, the location of the event has been changed to a livestream on Facebook and Instagram. Free

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 14

We Persist!

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This reception will open an exhibit of works from more than 20 women artists who, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, were asked to respond to the theme “She persisted.” Through April 5.

SAT 14

Matthew William Robinson

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Robinson creates abstract environments using collage and mixed materials.

SAT 14

Kaiju Kanibal & Mr Kum Kum

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

SAT 14

The View From Here

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Rick Rogers’ paintings of the Hudson Valley will be on view through April 5.

SAT 14

Remnants

BEACON

7 – 9 p.m. RiverWinds Gallery

172 Main St. | 845-838-2880

riverwindsgallery.com

Alaina Enslen repurposes fabrics and materials to which she’s emotionally connected, wrapping them in an encaustic medium. Her husband, Joshua Enslen, will perform music inspired by the work.

MUSIC

SAT 14

Brian Conway and Brendan Dolan

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

This celebration of Irish music features Conway on fiddle and Dolan on keyboard. Cost: $20 donation (children 12 and younger free)

SAT 14

Tom Chapin and Friends

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The three-time Grammy winner is celebrating his 75th birthday with bandmate Michael Mark, who is turning 70. They will play a mix of ballads and comedic and political songs. Cost: $25 ($30 door)



SUN 15

Flash Company: Music of Ireland

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will perform a mix of classic and contemporary Celtic music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)



SUN 15

Enter the Haggis

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Canadian band mixes bagpipes and fiddles with a rock rhythm to create an eclectic Irish sound. Cost: $25 to $37.50

WED 18

Angeline Butler

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

tribalharmony.bpt.me

Accompanied by Brian Hurley on piano, Butler will perform jazz favorites as part of the Tribal Harmony series. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

FRI 20

Celtica

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The band performs “high-energy, bagpipe-driven, Celtic hard rock.” Cost: $30 to $75

SAT 21

Serenade for Winds

WEST POINT

2 p.m. Cadet Chapel | westpointband.edu

The West Point Concert Band’s woodwind section will perform Charles Gounod’s Petite symphonie, Jean Françaix’s Musique pour faire plaisir and Richard Strauss’ Serenade in E-flat. Free



SAT 21

Organ Recital

GARRISON

3 & 7 p.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571

stphilipshighlands.org

To dedicate the church’s new organ, Aaron Tan will perform Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 544 by Bach, Farandole from L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2 by Bizet, Toccata by Fernando Germani, and Toccata by Serge Prokovfiev. RSVP required online. Free

SAT 21

Stephane Wrembel

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Wrembel will perform music from his latest release, The Django Experiment V, a tribute to Django Reinhardt. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 22

Beacon Jazz Lab

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The local band will play classic jazz standards. Free

SUN 22

InBetweens

BEACON

8 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The guitar trio will perform songs from its new album, Somniloquy. Cost: $10 donation



CIVIC

MON 16

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 16

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 17

Budget Forum

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Haldane School Library

15 Craigside Dr. | haldaneschool.org

RSVP to mshields@haldaneschool.org

TUES 17

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 18

Village Election

NELSONVILLE

Noon – 9 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 18

Dutchess County Budget

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6 p.m. Wappinger Town Hall

20 Middlebush Road | dutchessny.gov

County Executive Marc Molinaro will answer questions about proposed 2020 spending.

WED 18

Budget Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

WED 18

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org