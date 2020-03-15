Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from Feb. 10 to March 4

Officers responded to 744 calls, including 11 auto crashes and 8 domestic disputes.

Monday, Feb. 10

David F. Powlis, 36, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Uniquea M. Chambers, 28, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Thursday, Feb. 13

A caller reported falling victim to a gift-card scam when a person called claiming to be from the IRS.

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported an individual stealing money from her bank account as a result of an ongoing scam.

A Delavan Avenue caller reported a stolen bike, which was later recovered.

Friday, Feb. 14

A caller reported license plates stolen from their vehicle.

Maxxwell C. Faircloth, 27, of Milton, was processed on a bench warrant.

Sunday, Feb. 16

A caller reported receiving harassing messages.

Monday, Feb. 17

James Sylvester, 61, of Beacon, was charged with trespassing.

After a traffic stop on North Chestnut Street, Arielle A. Gamble, 23, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

An Eliza Street caller reported identity theft.

Friday, Feb. 21

A landlord/tenant dispute was reported.

Monday, Feb. 24

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported ongoing harassment from a fellow employee. Police advised both parties to avoid interaction with each other.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

A landlord/tenant dispute was reported on Church Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Richard W. VanTassel, 52, of Beacon was charged with second-degree assault following a fight on Main Street.

A caller on Main Street reported damage to his car by a vehicle that left the scene. Police said they located the subject.

Thursday, Feb. 27

A Forrestal Heights caller reported a missing center cap from the front driver-side wheel of her car.

Sunday, March 1

After an auto crash on Wolcott Avenue, Maine A. Banks, 41, of Albany, was charged with driving under the influence, criminal mischief, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Monday, March 2

A caller reported fraudulent activity to her accounts.

James Sylvester, 61, of Beacon, was charged with trespassing and criminal mischief.

A caller on Prospect Street reported an attempted burglary after discovering an open window in his home.

A caller on Willow Street reported that someone slashed the tires of her parked car.

Atrayu N. Felix, 23, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

After a report of a disorderly individual on Main Street, Emad M. Dabashi, 26, of Wappinger Falls was charged with assault.

Wednesday, March 4

Marc S. Mann, 42, of Albany, was processed on a bench warrant.

