Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from Feb. 10 to March 4
Officers responded to 744 calls, including 11 auto crashes and 8 domestic disputes.
Monday, Feb. 10
David F. Powlis, 36, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Uniquea M. Chambers, 28, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.
Thursday, Feb. 13
A caller reported falling victim to a gift-card scam when a person called claiming to be from the IRS.
A Tompkins Terrace caller reported an individual stealing money from her bank account as a result of an ongoing scam.
A Delavan Avenue caller reported a stolen bike, which was later recovered.
Friday, Feb. 14
A caller reported license plates stolen from their vehicle.
Maxxwell C. Faircloth, 27, of Milton, was processed on a bench warrant.
Sunday, Feb. 16
A caller reported receiving harassing messages.
Monday, Feb. 17
James Sylvester, 61, of Beacon, was charged with trespassing.
After a traffic stop on North Chestnut Street, Arielle A. Gamble, 23, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
An Eliza Street caller reported identity theft.
Friday, Feb. 21
A landlord/tenant dispute was reported.
Monday, Feb. 24
A Fishkill Avenue caller reported ongoing harassment from a fellow employee. Police advised both parties to avoid interaction with each other.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
A landlord/tenant dispute was reported on Church Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Richard W. VanTassel, 52, of Beacon was charged with second-degree assault following a fight on Main Street.
A caller on Main Street reported damage to his car by a vehicle that left the scene. Police said they located the subject.
Thursday, Feb. 27
A Forrestal Heights caller reported a missing center cap from the front driver-side wheel of her car.
Sunday, March 1
After an auto crash on Wolcott Avenue, Maine A. Banks, 41, of Albany, was charged with driving under the influence, criminal mischief, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Monday, March 2
A caller reported fraudulent activity to her accounts.
James Sylvester, 61, of Beacon, was charged with trespassing and criminal mischief.
A caller on Prospect Street reported an attempted burglary after discovering an open window in his home.
A caller on Willow Street reported that someone slashed the tires of her parked car.
Atrayu N. Felix, 23, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.
After a report of a disorderly individual on Main Street, Emad M. Dabashi, 26, of Wappinger Falls was charged with assault.
Wednesday, March 4
Marc S. Mann, 42, of Albany, was processed on a bench warrant.