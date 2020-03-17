A Note to Readers

Due to concerns about the coronavirus, The Current has discontinued its regular business hours. The best way to reach us is by email: editor@highlandscurrent.org for editorial and ads@highlandscurrent.org for advertising. We will continue to publish the print paper, although distribution will be limited because many of our usual drop-off locations are closed. The locations where you will be able to find the paper each week beginning Friday, March 20, are below.
Alternatively, we offer mail delivery for $30 per year or $50 for two years. Write us at 142 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516 or order online at highlandscurrent.org/delivery. Or become a sustaining member of The Current by donating $10 or more per month and mail delivery is included. See highlandscurrent.org/join.
Blue Boxes
Cold Spring
Current Office, 142 Main St., Cold Spring
Moo Moos Creamery, 32 West St., Cold Spring
Tourist Information Booth, foot of Main
Drug World, 55 Chestnut
Philipstown
B&L Deli, 3182 Route 9
Garrison
Garrison Cafe, 1135 Route 9D
Beacon
Beacon Bread Co., 193 Main
Beacon Natural Market, 348 Main
Key Foods, 268 Main
Other Locations
Cold Spring
Foodtown, 49 Chestnut
Cold Spring Coffeehouse, 92 Main
Country Goose, 115 Main
Foundry Cafe, 53 Main
Garden Cafe, 116 Main
Angelina’s, 41 Chestnut
Cold Spring Farmers Market @ St. Mary’s
NYP/Hudson Valley Hospital, 1756 Route 9D
Yannitelli Wines, 55 Chestnut
Philipstown
Round-up Texas BBQ, 2741 Route 9
Vera’s Philipstown Farm Market, 3091 Route 9
Garrison
Appalachian Market, 1467 Route 9
Garrison Gulf, 1122 Route 9D
Garrison Post Office, 1145 Route 9D
Beacon
Bank Square Coffeehouse, 131 Main
Beacon City Hall, 1 Municipal Plaza
Beahive, 291 Main
Big Mouth Coffee, 387 Main
Forrestal Heights, Route 9D (lobby)
Towne Crier Cafe, 379 Main