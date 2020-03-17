A Note to Readers

Due to concerns about the coronavirus, The Current has discontinued its regular business hours. The best way to reach us is by email: editor@highlandscurrent.org for editorial and ads@highlandscurrent.org for advertising. We will continue to publish the print paper, although distribution will be limited because many of our usual drop-off locations are closed. The locations where you will be able to find the paper each week beginning Friday, March 20, are below.

Alternatively, we offer mail delivery for $30 per year or $50 for two years. Write us at 142 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516 or order online at highlandscurrent.org/delivery. Or become a sustaining member of The Current by donating $10 or more per month and mail delivery is included. See highlandscurrent.org/join.

Blue Boxes

Cold Spring

Current Office, 142 Main St., Cold Spring

Moo Moos Creamery, 32 West St., Cold Spring

Tourist Information Booth, foot of Main

Drug World, 55 Chestnut

Philipstown

B&L Deli, 3182 Route 9

Garrison

Garrison Cafe, 1135 Route 9D

Beacon

Beacon Bread Co., 193 Main

Beacon Natural Market, 348 Main

Key Foods, 268 Main

Other Locations

Cold Spring

Foodtown, 49 Chestnut

Cold Spring Coffeehouse, 92 Main

Country Goose, 115 Main

Foundry Cafe, 53 Main

Garden Cafe, 116 Main

Angelina’s, 41 Chestnut

Cold Spring Farmers Market @ St. Mary’s

NYP/Hudson Valley Hospital, 1756 Route 9D

Yannitelli Wines, 55 Chestnut

Philipstown

Round-up Texas BBQ, 2741 Route 9

Vera’s Philipstown Farm Market, 3091 Route 9

Garrison

Appalachian Market, 1467 Route 9

Garrison Gulf, 1122 Route 9D

Garrison Post Office, 1145 Route 9D

Beacon

Bank Square Coffeehouse, 131 Main

Beacon City Hall, 1 Municipal Plaza

Beahive, 291 Main

Big Mouth Coffee, 387 Main

Forrestal Heights, Route 9D (lobby)

Towne Crier Cafe, 379 Main