Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Grow

Governor closes schools, restricts gatherings

■ State health officials said that, as of 1 p.m. on March 19, six people have tested positive in Putnam County, 31 in Dutchess, 798 in Westchester, 53 in Rockland, 10 in Ulster and 51 in Orange. Statewide, there were 4,152 positives, including 2,469 in New York City. The first deaths were also reported, of an 82-year-old Brooklyn woman who had emphysema and a 65-year-old man in Rockland County who had other health problems. New York performed 10,000 tests overnight on Thursday, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, bringing the total number of people tested in the state to 32,427. About 1,250 people are hospitalized, which is an 18 percent hospitalization rate.

■ Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday (March 20) ordered all non-essential businesses to keep all of their workforce at home, effectively an order to close. Essential businesses include grocers and restaurants, health care providers, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, banks, hardware stores, laundromats and cleaners, childcare providers, auto repair, utilities, warehouses and distributors, plumbers and other skilled contractors, animal-care providers, transportation providers, construction companies and certain manufacturers.

■ New York on Wednesday (March 18) opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County. You must have an appointment; contact your doctor or the state Health Department at 888-364-3065. The hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Due to the testing, Exit 17 will have limited access.

■ Compass Arts in Beacon said it was informed that an adult who had attended a program at its 395 Main St. location on March 9 and 10 was confirmed to have COVID-19. “Her husband has also tested positive and her two children are showing symptoms,” it said in an email. “We were already taking precautions with disinfecting at Compass Arts but feel it is our responsibility to make sure all who were at the center last week are aware of this in case you begin to show any symptoms. If so, we hope that this information may help you to receive testing more quickly.”

■ New York State created an email list to provide updates.

■ The U.S. Small Business Administration began to offer low-interest federal disaster loans of up to $2 million to small businesses, nonprofits, agricultural co-ops and aquaculture enterprises in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties that have suffered “substantial economic injury” as a result of the coronavirus. The loans can be used to “meet financial obligations and operating expenses” such as fixed debts, payroll and accounts payable “which could have been met had the disaster not occurred,” the agency said. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits, with a maximum repayment term of 30 years. See disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or call 800- 659-2955. The deadline is Dec. 16.

■ Dutchess County and a number of economic development groups created a network at dutchessbnn.com to share updates with businesses and nonprofits.

■ Cuomo enacted a law on Wednesday (March 18) that provides sick and disability leave for individuals while they are quarantined. The state also agreed to a permanent paid sick leave policy that Cuomo pushed for in his 2021 budget proposal. That policy goes into effect in six months and requires employers, depending on their size, to provide each employee with five to seven days of paid sick leave annually.

State Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, did not vote on the bill, which passed the Senate 50-6. But in a statement, she said she objected to the fact it made permanent changes to sick leave rather than simply addressing the COVID-19 emergency. “This is politics at its worst,” she said. “Our small businesses are the backbones of our communities. As they do their part to help keep our communities safe and healthy, many of them are feeling tremendous pressure. They do not have time to monitor or speak out against proposals moving rapidly through Albany that could have serious long-term consequences for them.”

■ Cuomo and the governors of Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey jointly ordered a capacity limit of 50 people for social and recreational gatherings. In Beacon, Mayor Lee Kyriacou said in a statement: “Dutchess County and the City of Beacon collectively have the authority to enforce this limitation through our police, fire and building departments, and will promptly begin doing so.”

■ Cuomo on March 20 ordered businesses to have all non-essential employees stay home, except for those involved in the media, shipping, warehousing, grocery and food production, health care, utilities, banks and related financial institutions, and other industries critical to the supply chain.

■ The governor ordered restaurants and bars to close except for takeout and delivery. Those selling liquor were given waivers to sell carry-out alcohol and to offer home delivery of packaged beer through at least April 15. A number of restaurants in the Highlands began to offer takeout and curbside pickup.

■ Cuomo ordered the closure of movie theaters, gyms, casinos, shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys. He also advised that essential services and businesses — groceries, gas stations, pharmacies and medical facilities — stay open daily after 8 p.m. Starting at 8 p.m. on March 21, barber shops, hair and nail salons, tattoo or piercing parlors and other personal-care businesses in New York state must close, the governor said.

■ Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro declared a state of emergency; prohibited gatherings or events of more than 20 people; ended visitation at the county jail; postponed civil service exams; and closed county senior centers.

■ In Putnam County, Odell on Sunday signed an executive order to prohibit public gatherings or events of more than 20 people, as well as buffet-style food service or sales. Two days later she recommended limiting gatherings to 10 people. Also on Tuesday, she ended public access to county facilities. She pledged that “essential county services will continue” and that “for emergencies and emergencies only, the public should contact the department directly via phone.” She said residents can use drop boxes at the county office building in Carmel to submit documents and that the county intends “in the near future” to install boxes elsewhere.

■ Cuomo waived the requirement that schools be in session for 180 days each school year to receive state funds. Districts are required to develop and submit their plans for alternative instructional options (including distance learning); the distribution and availability of meals; and childcare, especially for parents of first responders and health care workers.

■ Molinaro closed schools until at least March 31 and suspended extracurricular functions, although schools may remain open for administration and staff. His order did not include private day care facilities, Head Start or other day care programs.

■ Odell on March 15 ordered all public and private schools in Putnam to close for at least five days, as well as day care centers and nursery schools, although the state did not require the latter. She allowed day cares and nursery schools to re-open on Wednesday following Cuomo’s order that required school districts to have plans to provide childcare for first responders and health care workers.

Putnam Legislator Amy Sayegh, who chairs the Health Committee, defended Odell’s order, saying in a statement: “If on the one hand we are telling [residents] to stay home and keep their school-aged children home, how can we then tell them to drop their little ones at day care?” Odell said that “residents who have any questions about whether their business should be opened or closed in an effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections should direct their questions to the governor’s office.”

■ Odell closed the county’s four senior centers, including the Philipstown Friendship Center in Cold Spring, for at least two weeks. Michael Cunningham, director of the county Office of Senior Resources (OSR), said on Wednesday that although the centers are inactive, two crucial services continue: deliveries of meals and phone calls to check on the elderly, both those who had been homebound before the crisis and those who frequented the senior centers and now are cut off from them. So far, he said, no dramatic changes have occurred in the volume of meals delivered. He noted that some residents who had eaten lunch at a senior center have now requested deliveries, but others who had meals delivered have stopped because family members are not commuting to jobs and can provide meals.

Before the crisis, the county delivered 120 to 140 meals a day, including eight to 10 in Philipstown, he said. In Philipstown, there are now 10 to 15 recipients, he said, adding that a slow increase has begun county-wide. Before the closure, Cunningham said, 200 to 220 people used the senior centers daily and the shutdown generated “a lot of disappointment, a lot of concern, but not real surprise.” The OSR staff, now working half-day shifts, also feels the anxiety, he added. “The biggest issue is concern for the seniors.”

■ The Garrison School announced that it will be closed, and all transportation and activities suspended, through April 13. Distance learning began for students on Wednesday. In explaining the decision to close longer than mandated by the state, interim Superintendent Debra Jackson wrote to parents: “Limiting social interaction controls the rate of infection. As such, it only makes sense that we request you practice the same measures according to your capability: Stay home. Wash hands. Avoid socializing, play dates, parties, sleepovers, movie theaters, malls, etc. Try to limit your exposure and only venture into public areas when necessary. If we all participate in social distancing, the lives saved will be profound. If we treat this closure as we would a typical break, we will undermine the purpose of this closure. The good news is that it is getting warmer and outdoor activities such as hiking, biking and running are encouraged.”

■ During her first week as a remote student, Cora McMahon, a fifth grader at the Garrison School, organized a “virtual Spirit Week” for her classmates, with “wear your pajamas to ‘school’ day” on Monday followed by dress-up day, wacky Wednesday, VSCO girl (a teenage fashion trend) or sports player, and Garrison School gear. Students were asked to post photos of themselves in their outfits.

■ “This may go over like a lead balloon, but if you are one that thinks everyone is overreacting, then this message is not for you,” wrote Timothy Haskell, owner of the Cold Spring Cheese Shop, on Facebook. “I’d just like to remind all parents that they canceled school to keep kids from congregating. Although kids don’t get very sick from this, they apparently are excellent carriers, hence eliminating social interaction at school. I am mentioning this because I have seen several large groups of kids just hanging out in town enjoying their very prolonged spring break. This defeats the whole purpose. I know everyone is stir-crazy and this truly blows, but I think everyone would like for this to be over sooner rather than later, so please do your part and allow it to suck for a little while.”

■ Troop K of the New York State Police, which is based in Poughkeepsie, advised anyone calling 911 to advise dispatchers if they or any members of the household are experiencing flu-like symptoms. This information will ensure first responders can prepare to prevent the spread of any illnesses.

■ The Beacon City School District continues to provide breakfast and lunch to students daily at the Beacon High School parking lot from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and at South Avenue Elementary from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Haldane is delivering breakfast and lunch to eligible students.

■ A message on the Putnam County Health Department site reads: “We’ve received many complaints that you are calling the Health Department and are not receiving an answer after leaving a message. We do apologize that our nurses are inundated with calls. Please know that you are among many other people with concerns and questions. We are attempting to contact everybody who leaves us a message.”

■ The Hastings Center, a think tank based in Garrison, has posted links at thehastingscenter.org to essays on COVID-19 published in its Bioethics Forum and Bioethics Briefings, including two from China on transparency in fighting coronavirus and others on New York City’s response to the pandemic, the crisis of trust and pandemic ethics.

■ Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. suspended visitation, church services, outside work details and programs for inmates at the Putnam County jail. “We know that these steps will be difficult for the families of inmates and the inmates themselves, however we must ensure that we protect everyone’s health, especially those confined to close quarters,” he said in a statement.

■ A Little Beacon Blog published a (Not) Happening This Weekend Guide.

■ Putnam County warned residents about scams in which callers claim to be from the federal government and offer to send a coronavirus test kit if the person will provide a name, address and Social Security number. “No government agency would ever call and request your Social Security number,” said Legislator Addonizio. Other reported scams include texts that offer free iPhones to help pass the time at home and emails from hackers with subject lines promising cures.

■ Dutchess County on March 19 closed the Beacon DMV from March 23 to April 3.