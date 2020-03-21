Out There: Trails Less Traveled

In some ways, we’re lucky.

It may not seem like it, with many of us isolated. Businesses are closing, jobs are being lost, and we’re all home-schoolers now. But the outdoors is still open.

For those of you who are New York City expats, imagine what this time would be like if you still lived in that apartment with all those roommates who refused to practice basic hygiene and the community garden on the block having been long since bulldozed for apartments. (On a related note, is there a long German word for the opposite of nostalgia?)

Most park facilities, including education centers and restrooms, are closed. But trails and parks are all open, and entrance fees have been waived. Park rangers are still on the job but practicing good social distancing measures, so if you see them, thank them for their service from at least 6 feet away.

My inbox exploded this week with press releases from such organizations as the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference and Scenic Hudson, urging me to remind you of the many physical and mental benefits of being outside. As Lori Moss of the DEC said: “Scientific studies show that time outside in nature, especially among trees, significantly reduces stress and anxiety, lowers blood pressure, improves mood, energy and sleep, and boosts the immune system.”

The obvious problem is that many people are hitting the same trails, crowding Mount Beacon, Breakneck Ridge and the trails at Bear Mountain, which defeats the purpose of social distancing. If you’re all going to be in the same place, they might as well reopen the bars.

We’re here to help. For as long as it’s needed, each week I’ll profile a Trail Less Traveled that is kid-friendly to some degree. For those of us who became teachers’ aides overnight, you’ll find the outdoors is a great way to sneak in some educational programming. Dust off those Peterson’s field guides, and I also recommend the works of Tristan Gooley, particularly The Natural Navigator and The Lost Art of Reading Nature’s Signs.

No guidebooks? Both Binnacle Books in Beacon and Split Rock Books in Cold Spring are doing online ordering, with delivery-via-bike from the former and curbside pickup from the latter. If you don’t have maps, Mountain Tops Outfitters in Beacon is also doing online ordering and local delivery. The DEC has educational resources at dec.ny.gov/26.html.

Or, just go out hiking with the kids for recess. It’s worth asking yourself what you want your children to remember most about this time. I figure that if my son can look back at the disruption as when he got to know and love the place he lives even more, that’s worth more than trying to find a Rose-breasted Grosbeak.