Eating Out at Home

This list is a work-in-progress. Updates can be emailed to editor@highlandscurrent.org. The Beacon list was initially compiled by a group of City of Beacon employees and has been expanded here. Unless indicated, all phone numbers are in the 845 area code.
|Cold Spring
|Phone
|Take-Out
|Delivery
|Menu online / Hours
|Angelina’s
|265-7078
|☑
|☑
|Brasserei Le Bouchon
|265-7676
|Carlo’s Pizza
|666-7007
|☑
|☑
|carlospizza2020.com
|Cathryn’s Tuscan Grill
|265-5582
|☑
|Open until 8p
|Cold Spring Cheese Shop
|666-7373
|☑
|☑
|coldspringcheeseshop.com
|Cold Spring Coffee Pantry
|265-2840
|Cold Spring Coffee Shop
|533-3353
|☑
|Cold Spring Depot
|265-5000
|☑
|coldspringdepot.com
3-6p
|Cold Spring Farmers’ Market
|☑
|csfarmmarket.org
Sa 9:30a-1:30p
|Cold Spring Pizza
|265-9512
|☑
|☑
|Doug’s Pretty Good Pub
|265-9500
|☑
|dougsprettygoodpub.com
W-F 4:30-8p; Sa-Su 3-8p
|Dunkin Donuts
|265-3164
|☑
|Flowercup Wine
|859-9123
|☑
|☑
|flowercupwine.com
|Foundry Cafe
|265-4504
|☑
|Garden Cafe
|809-5323
|☑
|Hudson Hil’s
|CLOSED
|Hudson House
|265-9355
|Main Course
|265-9108
|☑
|New Ming Moon
|265-2140
|Rincon Argentina
|482-4795
|☑
|☑
|Riverview
|CLOSED
|Yannitelli’s Wine & Spirits
|265-3030
|☑
|Nelsonville
|Homestyle Bakery
|666-7320
|homestyledessertsbakery.com
|Juanita’s
|666-7171
|☑
|☑
|Garrison
|Dolly’s
|CLOSED
|Garrison Pizza Cafe
|424-6447
|☑
|☑
|garrisonpizzacafeinc.com
|Garrison Restaurant
|265-3344
|☑
|The Valley
|CLOSED
|thegarrison.com
|Philipstown
|B&L Deli
|265-3007
|☑
|bldeli.com
|El Descanso
|Marbled Meats
|265-2830
|☑
|☑
|marbledmeatshop.com
|Nicola’s
|809-5637
|☑
|☑
|nicolasrestaurant.net
|Roundup Texas BBQ
|809-5640
|☑
|rounduptxbbq.com
|Route 9 Pizza
|914-227-2021
|facebook.com/route9pizzeria
|Beacon
|All You Knead
|440-8530
|☑
|allyoukneadny.com
We-Su 8a-5p
|Artisan Wine Shop
|440-6923
|☑
|☑
|artisanwineshop.com
Tu-Sa: pickup 12-6p; delivery 2-4p, 6:30-8p
|Baja 328
|838-2252
|☑
|☑
|baja328.com
4-9p
|Bank Square Coffeehouse
|440-7165
|☑
|banksquarecoffeehouse.com
8a-4p
|Barb’s Butchery
|831-8050
|☑
|barbsbutchery.com
Daily 8a-6p
|Beacon Bread Co.
|CLOSED
|Beacon Falls Café
|765-0172
|☑
|beaconfallscafe.com
10-4p
|Beacon Farmers’ Market
|☑
|facebook.com
Order online; pick up Su at VFW
|BJ’s
|831-1221
|☑
|Tu-Su 9a-8p; M 12-8p
|Brothers Trattoria
|838-3300
|brotherstrattoria.com
|Café Amarcord
|CLOSED
|Dunkin Donuts
|838-6711
|☑
|6a-6p
|Ellas Bellas
|765-8502
|ellasbellasbeacon.com
|Enoteca Ama
|765-2909
|☑
|enotecaama.com
|Fu Xing Chinese
|831-1338
|Glazed Over
|765-0505
|Great Wall Chinese
|765-8031
|Homespun Foods
|CLOSED
|Hudson Valley Food Hall
|288-3212
|☑
|H.V. Marshmallow
|765-2703
|☑
|hudsonvalleymarshmallow.com
|Isamu
|CLOSED
|Kennedy’s Fried Chicken
|831-8411
|Kitchen Sink
|CLOSED
|Max’s on Main
|838-6297
|☑
|☑
|maxsonmain.com
11:45a – 7:45p
|Melzingah Tap House
|765-2844
|☑
|☑
|melzingahtaphouse.com
|Meyers Olde Dutch
|440-6900
|☑
|meyersoldedutch.com
11:30a-8p
|Peking House
|838-1082
|pekinghousebeacon.com
|Pizza & Stuff
|838-2222
|pizzaandstuffbeacon.com
|Pleasant Ridge II
|831-3444
|Quinn’s
|202-7447
|☑
|5-9p
|Roma Nova
|831-5729
|☑
|☑
|M-Sa 11a-8p
|Rosie’s Pizzeria
|202-7722
|☑
|Royal Crepes
|831-6200
|☑
|Sal’s Pizzeria
|831-5800
|Sukhothai
|790-5375
|sukhothainy.com
|The Barking Frog
|831-1337
|☑
|beaconbarkingfrog.com
11:30a-10p
|The Beacon Daily
|831-5274
|☑
|☑
|thebeacondaily.com
8a-7p
|The Beacon Hotel
|765-2208
|The Pandorica
|831-6287
|☑
|thepandoricarestaurant.com
4-8p
|The Roundhouse
|765-8369
|rhbeacon.com
|The Vault
|202-7735
|thevaultbeacon.com
|Tito Santana Taqueria
|765-2350
|☑
|tacosantana.com
|Towne Crier
|855-1300
|☑
|townecrier.com
|Trax Expresso Bar
|765-8400
|☑
|facebook.com/traxespresso
8a-4p
|Vegetalien
|765-1943
|Yankee Clipper
|440-0021
|☑
|☑
|beaconyankeeclipper.com
7a-8p takeout, 11a-7p delivery
|Ziatun
|765-8268
|☑
|ziatun.com