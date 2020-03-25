Ann Beddingfield (1944-2020)

Ann Sterling Beddingfield, 75, of Garrison, died on March 20.

She was born in Black Mountain, North Carolina, on June 24, 1944, the daughter of Woodrow and Eunice Beddingfield. She was the valedictorian of her class at Owen High School in Black Mountain and went on to graduate from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts, and the University of North Carolina School of Law. She held various jobs as an attorney.

Her family and friends said she would be remembered for her quick wit, love of life, sense of humor and natural curiosity that led to many adventures, outdoors, intellectual and otherwise. She loved nature, including bird watching, photography of nature and was always ready to embrace the outdoors whether biking, kayaking and hiking or visits to a garden or a wolf preserve. Rain or other elements never seemed to get in the way of her explorations and adventures, they said.

She was also an extraordinary Renaissance person, an incredible storyteller, a fearless adventurer and a wonderful friend and neighbor, they said.

Ann is survived by her sister, Jody Floyd, two nieces and a nephew, as well as three great-nephews. Memorial donations may be made to any animal rescue organization. A service is planned for a later date because of the current health crisis.

