Christine Barrack (1987-2020)

Christine Barrack, 32, of Beacon, died March 24 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown.

Christine was born Oct. 7, 1987, in White Plains, the daughter of Rocco and Caterina (Greto) Panetta. She grew up in Harrison. On July 27, 2014, she married John Barrack, who survives at home.

Christine was an elementary education teacher for the Wappingers Central School District and a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon.

In addition to her husband and parents, Christine is survived by her sons, Edward and Matthew; her brother, Vincent Panetta (Yasmin); her brother-in-law, Robert O’Connell; her maternal grandparents, Antonio and Maria Greto; her uncles, Joseph Greto and Luci Greto; her aunt, Natalina Panetta; and her father- and mother-in-law, Gary and Pamela Barrack.

A private burial will be held at St. Joachim Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church, 2 Oak St., Beacon, NY 12508.