Eating Out at Home

This list is a work-in-progress. Updates can be emailed to editor@highlandscurrent.org. The Beacon list was initially compiled by a group of City of Beacon employees and has been expanded here. Unless indicated, all phone numbers are in the 845 area code.

Cold Spring Phone Take-Out Delivery Menu online / Hours Angelina’s CLOSED Brasserei Le Bouchon 265-7676 ☑ facebook.com Carlo’s Pizza 666-7007 ☑ ☑ carlospizza2020.com

Su-Th 10a-9p, Fri-Sa 10a-10p Cathryn’s Tuscan Grill CLOSED ☑ Cold Spring Cheese Shop 666-7373 ☑ bit.ly/DairyBox

Friday “dairy box” only Cold Spring Coffee Pantry 265-2840 Cold Spring Coffee Shop 533-3353 ☑ Cold Spring Depot 265-5000 ☑ coldspringdepot.com

2-7p Cold Spring Farmers’ Market ☑ csfarmmarket.org

Sa 9:30a-1:30p Cold Spring Pizza 265-9512 ☑ ☑ coldspringpizza.com

Mo-Th 10a-9p, Fr-Sa 10a-10p, Su 10a-8p; delivery from 4p+ Doug’s Pretty Good Pub 265-9500 ☑ dougsprettygoodpub.com

W-F 4:30-8p; Sa-Su 3-8p Dunkin Donuts CLOSED Flowercup Wine 859-9123 ☑ ☑ flowercupwine.com Foundry Cafe CLOSED Garden Cafe 809-5323 ☑ Hudson Hil’s CLOSED Hudson House CLOSED Main Course CLOSED Meraki 666-7600 ☑ ☑ mymerakishop.com

We-Su, order by 3p, pickup 4-5p

Delivery to 10516 New Ming Moon 265-2140 Rincon Argentina 482-4795 ☑ ☑ facebook.com Riverview CLOSED Yannitelli’s Wine & Spirits 265-3030 ☑ Nelsonville Homestyle Bakery 666-7320 homestyledessertsbakery.com Juanita’s 666-7171 ☑ ☑ juanitaskitchenny.com

Tu-Sa 9a-8p Garrison Dolly’s CLOSED Garrison Pizza Cafe 424-6447 ☑ ☑ garrisonpizzacafeinc.com Garrison Restaurant & Pizzeria 265-3344 ☑ ☑ garrisonrestaurant.com

Su-Th 11a-9p, Fr-Sa 11a-10p The Valley CLOSED thegarrison.com Philipstown B&L Deli 265-3007 ☑ bldeli.com El Descanso Marbled Meats 265-2830 ☑ ☑ marbledmeatshop.com Nicola’s Restaurant 809-5637 ☑ ☑ nicolasrestaurant.net

Tu-Th 3-8p, Fr-Su 12-8p Roundup Texas BBQ 809-5557 ☑ rounduptxbbq.com Route 9 Pizza 914-227-2021 ☑ ☑ facebook.com/route9pizzeria

Daily 11a-10p Vera’s Marketplace 265-2151 ☑ verasmarketplace

Tu-Su until 4p Beacon All You Knead 440-8530 ☑ allyoukneadny.com

We-Su 8a-5p Artisan Wine Shop 440-6923 ☑ ☑ artisanwineshop.com

Tu-Sa: pickup 12-6p; delivery 2-4p, 6:30-8p

Baja 328 838-2252 ☑ ☑ baja328.com

4-9p Bank Square Coffeehouse 440-7165 ☑ banksquarecoffeehouse.com

8a-4p Barb’s Butchery CLOSED Beacon Bread Co. CLOSED Beacon Falls Café 765-0172 ☑ beaconfallscafe.com

10-4p Beacon Farmers’ Market ☑ facebook.com

Order online; pick up Su at VFW BJ’s 831-1221 ☑ Tu-Su 9a-8p; M 12-8p Brothers Trattoria 838-3300 brotherstrattoria.com Café Amarcord CLOSED Dogwood CLOSED Dunkin Donuts 838-6711 ☑ 6a-6p Ellas Bellas 765-8502 ellasbellasbeacon.com Enoteca Ama 765-2909 ☑ enotecaama.com Fu Xing Chinese 831-1338 Glazed Over 765-0505 Great Wall Chinese 765-8031 Homespun Foods CLOSED Hudson Valley Food Hall 288-3212 ☑ H.V. Marshmallow 765-2703 ☑ hudsonvalleymarshmallow.com Isamu CLOSED Kennedy’s Fried Chicken 831-8411 Kitchen Sink CLOSED Max’s on Main 838-6297 ☑ ☑ maxsonmain.com

11:45a – 7:45p Melzingah Tap House 765-2844 ☑ ☑ melzingahtaphouse.com Meyers Olde Dutch 440-6900 ☑ meyersoldedutch.com

11:30a-8p Peking House 838-1082 pekinghousebeacon.com Pizza & Stuff 838-2222 pizzaandstuffbeacon.com Pleasant Ridge II 831-3444 Quinn’s 202-7447 ☑ 5-9p Roma Nova 831-5729 ☑ ☑ M-Sa 11a-8p Rosie’s Pizzeria 202-7722 ☑ Royal Crepes 831-6200 ☑ Sal’s Pizzeria 831-5800 Sukhothai 790-5375 sukhothainy.com The Barking Frog 831-1337 ☑ beaconbarkingfrog.com

11:30a-10p The Beacon Daily 831-5274 ☑ ☑ thebeacondaily.com

8a-7p The Beacon Hotel 765-2208 The Pandorica 831-6287 ☑ thepandoricarestaurant.com

4-8p The Roundhouse 765-8369 rhbeacon.com The Vault 202-7735 thevaultbeacon.com Tito Santana Taqueria CLOSED Towne Crier 855-1300 ☑ townecrier.com Trax Expresso Bar 765-8400 ☑ facebook.com/traxespresso

8a-4p Vegetalien 765-1943 Yankee Clipper 440-0021 ☑ ☑ beaconyankeeclipper.com

7a-8p takeout, 11a-7p delivery Ziatun CLOSED