The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 28

One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You

GARRISON

Desmond-Fish Library | bit.ly/read-poem

Last month, the library and The Current teamed up to revive this annual event to recognize National Poetry Month in April. The idea was that community members would be recorded at the library reading their favorite poems. Unfortunately, few recordings took place before the library closed. However, we are able to collect and share poem recordings online. Visit the link above and use your phone, tablet or computer to record a favorite poem to share with the community – something we all may need during this challenging and humbling time, notes Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator. If you have questions or technical difficulties, email him at ryan@desmondfishlibrary.org.

TUES 31

Knitting Meet-Up

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

Via Zoom. Email Lucille Merry at lucille@desmondfishlibrary.org for registration information. Continues weekly.

WED 1

Lawn Debris and Leaf Pickup

COLD SPRING

coldspringny.gov

Leaves and grass should be bagged and small branches and twigs bundled and tied for curbside pickup by the village.

THURS 2

Paper Crafts Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary

The workshop will take place each week via Facebook.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 4

Arte Povera’s Worlds

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

magazzino.art

In this livestreamed lecture and Q&A, Valérie Da Costa will address the concept of “the Mediterranean” in the work of Pino Pascali.

FOOD RESOURCES

SAT 28

Philipstown Food Pantry

COLD SPRING

9 – 10 a.m. First Presbyterian Church

10 Academy St. | 845-265-3220

presbychurchcoldspring.org

Also SAT 4.

SAT 28

Farmers’ Market

COLD SPRING

9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | csfarmmarket.org

See the website for ordering information and protocols. The market is held outside and only a few customers are admitted at a time.

SAT 28

Food Pantry

BEACON

10 – 11 a.m. St. Andrew’s Church

15 South Ave. | 845-831-1369

beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry

Also SAT 4.

SAT 28

Food Pantry

BEACON

10:30 a.m. – Noon.

Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St. | 845-202-7199

Provided by New Vision Church of Deliverance. Also SAT 4.

SUN 29

Farmers’ Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | bit.ly/beacon-fm

The market is closed but you can order online for pickup.

MON 30

Grab-and-Go

BEACON

10 – 10:30 a.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

10:30 – 11 a.m. South Avenue Elementary

60 South Ave. | beaconk12.org

Also WED April 1. On Monday, you can pick up two breakfasts and two lunches and on Wednesday you can grab three days’ worth of food. If you need meal delivery, email landahl.m@beaconk12.org or text 845-372-2286. No phone calls, please.

MON 30

Community Soup Kitchen

BEACON

11 a.m. – Noon. Tabernacle of Christ

483 Main St. | 845-728-8196

Also TUES 31, WED 1, THURS 2.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 28

Woodlands Trails

GARRISON

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Manitoga

584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

All programs are suspended through at least June 4, but the woodlands trails are open daily during daylight hours. Manitoga advises: “Please take the necessary steps to protect your health by walking alone or with family members and by practicing social distancing while on the trails.” Dogs are not permitted. A trail map can be downloaded online. Free

SAT 28

Trails and Grounds

MILLBROOK

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Cary Institute

2801 Sharon Turnpike | caryinstitute.org

The hiking trails on the institute’s 2,000-acre campus will open for the season. Explore distinct habitats and forests. Free

HEALTH & FITNESS

Gov. Cuomo Live Briefings

10:45 a.m. | twitter.com/NYGovCuomo

Tune in daily to hear statewide updates and plans. Katie Hellmuth Martin, editor of A Little Beacon Blog, says she is a fan, “not only for the facts — he loves telling you about the numbers, what he needs, why he needs it and when he’s not getting it — but he leads you through the scary part, and then presents the life-after-the-pandemic part, helping you through the mental difficulty of this. He usually ends each briefing with basically a sermon.”

MON 30

Meditation Group

GARRISON

Noon. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Via Zoom. Online registration requested. Offered weekdays.

Virtual Classes

Cold Spring

Ascend Studios

facebook.com/ascendstudiocoldspring

Cold Spring Fitness

facebook.com/coldspringfitness

Beacon

BeBhakti Yoga

bebhaktiyoga.com

Beacon Pilates

beaconpilates.com

Pavonine Yoga

pavonineyoga.com

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 30

Story Time

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 1, FRI 3.

TUES 1

New Parents Support Group

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for the registration information. Continues weekly.

STAGE & SCREEN

MON 30

Live at Five

5 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center

facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter

Sing and dance for some fun relief. Offered daily on weekdays.

CIVICS

TUES 31

Haldane School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane School

Closed to the public but a video will be posted.

highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos

WED 1

Garrison School Board

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison School

Closed to the public but a video will be posted.

highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos