The Week Ahead

SAT 28
One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You
GARRISON
Desmond-Fish Library | bit.ly/read-poem
Last month, the library and The Current teamed up to revive this annual event to recognize National Poetry Month in April. The idea was that community members would be recorded at the library reading their favorite poems. Unfortunately, few recordings took place before the library closed. However, we are able to collect and share poem recordings online. Visit the link above and use your phone, tablet or computer to record a favorite poem to share with the community – something we all may need during this challenging and humbling time, notes Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator. If you have questions or technical difficulties, email him at ryan@desmondfishlibrary.org.
TUES 31
Knitting Meet-Up
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
Via Zoom. Email Lucille Merry at lucille@desmondfishlibrary.org for registration information. Continues weekly.
WED 1
Lawn Debris and Leaf Pickup
COLD SPRING
coldspringny.gov
Leaves and grass should be bagged and small branches and twigs bundled and tied for curbside pickup by the village.
THURS 2
Paper Crafts Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary
The workshop will take place each week via Facebook.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 4
Arte Povera’s Worlds
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
magazzino.art
In this livestreamed lecture and Q&A, Valérie Da Costa will address the concept of “the Mediterranean” in the work of Pino Pascali.
FOOD RESOURCES
SAT 28
Philipstown Food Pantry
COLD SPRING
9 – 10 a.m. First Presbyterian Church
10 Academy St. | 845-265-3220
presbychurchcoldspring.org
Also SAT 4.
SAT 28
Farmers’ Market
COLD SPRING
9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | csfarmmarket.org
See the website for ordering information and protocols. The market is held outside and only a few customers are admitted at a time.
SAT 28
Food Pantry
BEACON
10 – 11 a.m. St. Andrew’s Church
15 South Ave. | 845-831-1369
beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry
Also SAT 4.
SAT 28
Food Pantry
BEACON
10:30 a.m. – Noon.
Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St. | 845-202-7199
Provided by New Vision Church of Deliverance. Also SAT 4.
SUN 29
Farmers’ Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | bit.ly/beacon-fm
The market is closed but you can order online for pickup.
MON 30
Grab-and-Go
BEACON
10 – 10:30 a.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
10:30 – 11 a.m. South Avenue Elementary
60 South Ave. | beaconk12.org
Also WED April 1. On Monday, you can pick up two breakfasts and two lunches and on Wednesday you can grab three days’ worth of food. If you need meal delivery, email landahl.m@beaconk12.org or text 845-372-2286. No phone calls, please.
MON 30
Community Soup Kitchen
BEACON
11 a.m. – Noon. Tabernacle of Christ
483 Main St. | 845-728-8196
Also TUES 31, WED 1, THURS 2.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 28
Woodlands Trails
GARRISON
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Manitoga
584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
All programs are suspended through at least June 4, but the woodlands trails are open daily during daylight hours. Manitoga advises: “Please take the necessary steps to protect your health by walking alone or with family members and by practicing social distancing while on the trails.” Dogs are not permitted. A trail map can be downloaded online. Free
SAT 28
Trails and Grounds
MILLBROOK
8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Cary Institute
2801 Sharon Turnpike | caryinstitute.org
The hiking trails on the institute’s 2,000-acre campus will open for the season. Explore distinct habitats and forests. Free
HEALTH & FITNESS
Gov. Cuomo Live Briefings
10:45 a.m. | twitter.com/NYGovCuomo
Tune in daily to hear statewide updates and plans. Katie Hellmuth Martin, editor of A Little Beacon Blog, says she is a fan, “not only for the facts — he loves telling you about the numbers, what he needs, why he needs it and when he’s not getting it — but he leads you through the scary part, and then presents the life-after-the-pandemic part, helping you through the mental difficulty of this. He usually ends each briefing with basically a sermon.”
MON 30
Meditation Group
GARRISON
Noon. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Via Zoom. Online registration requested. Offered weekdays.
Virtual Classes
Cold Spring
Ascend Studios
facebook.com/ascendstudiocoldspring
Cold Spring Fitness
facebook.com/coldspringfitness
Beacon
BeBhakti Yoga
bebhaktiyoga.com
Beacon Pilates
beaconpilates.com
Pavonine Yoga
pavonineyoga.com
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 30
Story Time
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 1, FRI 3.
TUES 1
New Parents Support Group
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for the registration information. Continues weekly.
STAGE & SCREEN
MON 30
Live at Five
5 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center
facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter
Sing and dance for some fun relief. Offered daily on weekdays.
CIVICS
TUES 31
Haldane School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane School
Closed to the public but a video will be posted.
highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos
WED 1
Garrison School Board
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison School
Closed to the public but a video will be posted.
highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos