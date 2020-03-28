Summer Camp Guide

Many camps scheduled for June, July and August are in flux as they wait to see where we are with the coronavirus by the summer. We’re optimistic, and below share a list of local and nearby camps and their contact information.

4th Wall Theatre Camp (Wappingers Falls)
845-226-8099 | 4thwallproductions.org

All Sport Camp Fit (Fishkill)
845-896-5678 | allsporthealthandfitness.com

Army Sports (West Point)
armywestpointsportscamps.com

Ballet Arts Studio (Beacon)
845-831-1870 | balletartsstudio.com

Beacon Art Adventures
845-218-1593 | beaconartadventures.com

Beacon Art Studios (Wappingers Falls)
845-728-2542 | beaconartstudios.com

Beacon Music Factory
845-765-0472 | beaconmusicfactory.com

Beacon Pantry Cooking
845-440-8923 | beaconpantry.com

Beacon Performing Arts Center
845-350-2722 | beaconperformingartscenter.com

Be Creative as Possible (Beacon)
845-905-2338 | becreativeaspossible.com

Camp @ The Camp (Beacon)
845-765-8440 | cityofbeacon.org

Common Ground Farm (Wappingers Falls)
845-231-4424 | commongroundfarm.org

Compass Arts (Beacon)
917-648-4454 | compassarts.org

Garrison Art Center
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Hudson Hills Montessori (Beacon)
845-831-1100 | hudsonhillsmontessori.org

Hudson Valley Shakespeare (Cold Spring)
845-809-5750 x13 | hvshakespeare.org

Kid’s Place (Beacon)
845-838-9934 | kidsplacebeacon.org

Manitoga Nature & Design (Garrison)
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Manitou School (Cold Spring)
845-809-5695 | manitouschool.org

Philipstown Recreation
845-424-4618 | philipstownrecreation.com

Renegades Baseball (Wappingers Falls)
renegadesbaseballcamps.com

Stony Kill Farm (Wappingers Falls)
845-831-3800 | stonykill.org

Storm King Art Center
845-534-3115 | stormking.org

Surprise Lake Camp (Cold Spring)
845-265-3616 | surpriselake.org

Tech Center at Yorktown
914-248-2220 | pnwboces.org

