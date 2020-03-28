Summer Camp Guide

Many camps scheduled for June, July and August are in flux as they wait to see where we are with the coronavirus by the summer. We’re optimistic, and below share a list of local and nearby camps and their contact information.
4th Wall Theatre Camp (Wappingers Falls)
845-226-8099 | 4thwallproductions.org
All Sport Camp Fit (Fishkill)
845-896-5678 | allsporthealthandfitness.com
Army Sports (West Point)
armywestpointsportscamps.com
Ballet Arts Studio (Beacon)
845-831-1870 | balletartsstudio.com
Beacon Art Adventures
845-218-1593 | beaconartadventures.com
Beacon Art Studios (Wappingers Falls)
845-728-2542 | beaconartstudios.com
Beacon Music Factory
845-765-0472 | beaconmusicfactory.com
Beacon Pantry Cooking
845-440-8923 | beaconpantry.com
Beacon Performing Arts Center
845-350-2722 | beaconperformingartscenter.com
Be Creative as Possible (Beacon)
845-905-2338 | becreativeaspossible.com
Camp @ The Camp (Beacon)
845-765-8440 | cityofbeacon.org
Common Ground Farm (Wappingers Falls)
845-231-4424 | commongroundfarm.org
Compass Arts (Beacon)
917-648-4454 | compassarts.org
Garrison Art Center
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Hudson Hills Montessori (Beacon)
845-831-1100 | hudsonhillsmontessori.org
Hudson Valley Shakespeare (Cold Spring)
845-809-5750 x13 | hvshakespeare.org
Kid’s Place (Beacon)
845-838-9934 | kidsplacebeacon.org
Manitoga Nature & Design (Garrison)
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Manitou School (Cold Spring)
845-809-5695 | manitouschool.org
Philipstown Recreation
845-424-4618 | philipstownrecreation.com
Renegades Baseball (Wappingers Falls)
renegadesbaseballcamps.com
Stony Kill Farm (Wappingers Falls)
845-831-3800 | stonykill.org
Storm King Art Center
845-534-3115 | stormking.org
Surprise Lake Camp (Cold Spring)
845-265-3616 | surpriselake.org
Tech Center at Yorktown
914-248-2220 | pnwboces.org