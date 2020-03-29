Beacon Obituaries

Virginia Klein (1945-2020)

Virginia M. Klein, 74, a longtime resident of Beacon, died on March 26 at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Virginia was born on April 22, 1945, in Yonkers, the daughter of George and Dorothy (Johnson) Klein. Until her retirement, she worked for many years as a cashier at the Pergament Home Center and ShopRite in Fishkill. She loved animals, including her cats and dogs.

Virginia is survived by a sister, Barbara Grettan; and a close friend, Sharron Borchert.

A private graveside service will be held at the Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury. Family and friends will hold a memorial gathering at a later date at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org).

Jean Ann Osoba (1929-2020)



Jean Ann Osoba, 90, who graduated from Beacon High School and raised a family in the city, died on March 24 at her home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jean was born on June 9, 1929, in Beacon, the daughter of William Lewis and Angelena (Rossi) Bump. She was employed by Texaco and the Depew and Schetter Insurance Agency.

She married Francis Joseph (“Joe”) Osoba on Jan. 30, 1949, in Beacon, where they raised their three children before moving to Fishkill in 1971. The family then lived in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, before returning to Fishkill in 1997.

In 2018, at the age of 88, Jean moved to Jacksonville, where she made friends with whom she enjoyed learning about diverse cultures; reading; playing bingo; watching old movies; listening to music; and gabbing with the girls at dinner.

She is survived by her children: Francena Resnick (Justin), Nancy Giordano (Mark), and Vincent Osoba (Charlanne Edmonds); her grandchildren: Renee MacDonald (Ian); Mark Giordano; Jilian Stombock; Megan Stombock (Krista); Brad Osoba (Adrianne); and Corey Gilmore (Rob); and seven great-grandchildren.

Jean worshipped at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fishkill, and for many years while her husband was a patient at Castle Point VA, she attended services at the chapel there. A family memorial service will be held sometime later this summer in Fishkill.