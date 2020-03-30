Shop Local, Online

The following merchants in the Highlands have online stores, and many are offering free or discounted delivery. Clicking on a link will open a new browser window.

Apparel

Cape Cod Leather (Cold Spring)

capecodleather.com

Colorant (Beacon)

thisiscolorant.com

Kaight (Beacon)

kaightshop.com

Last Outpost Store (Beacon)

lastoutpoststore.com

La Mère Clothing + Goods (Beacon)

lamereclothingandgoods.com

Loopy Mango (Beacon)

loopymango.com

Lorraine Tyne Bridal (Beacon)

lorrainetyne.com

Mountain Tops Outfitters (Beacon)

mountaintopsoutfitters.com

New Form Perspective (Beacon)

nfpstudio.com

Poor George Vintage (Cold Spring)

shoppoorgeorge.com

Reservoir (Beacon)

reservoir.us

Swing (Cold Spring)

swingshopping.com

Arts & Crafts

Beetle and Fred (Beacon)

beetleandfred.com

Morphicism (Beacon)

morphicism.com

Supplies for Creative Living (Cold Spring)

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Beer & Wine

Artisan Wine (Beacon)

artisanwineshop.com

Dennings Point Distillery (Beacon)

denningspointdistillery.com

More Good (Beacon)

drinkmoregood.com

Books

Antipodean (Garrison)

antipodean.com

Riverside (Nelsonville)

facebook.com/riversidebooks

Split Rock (Cold Spring)

splitrockbks.com

Boutiques

Archipelago at Home (Cold Spring)

facebook.com

Batt Florist and Sweets (Beacon)

battsfloristandsweets.com

Beacon Candle Company

beaconcandlecompany.com

Beacon D’Lites

beacondlites.com

Bird’s Creations (Cold Spring)

bcsoapncandle.com

The Blue Olive (Cold Spring)

theblueoliveshop.com

Burkelman (Cold Spring)

shopburkelman.com

Clutter Art, Toys & Culture (Beacon)

cluttermagazine.com

Cold Spring Apothecary

coldspringapothecary.com

Cold Spring General Store

coldspringgeneralstore.com

D. Thomas Miniatures (Cold Spring)

bit.ly/MinisNow

The Gift Hut (Cold Spring)

thegifthut.com

Hudson Beach Glass (Beacon)

hudsonbeachglass.com

Hudson Valley Brewery (Beacon)

hudsonvalleybrewery.com

Kismet At Caryn’s

facebook.com

Knot Too Shabby (Beacon)

knottooshabbyny.com

Niche Modern Lighting (Beacon)

nichemodern.com

Other Worldly Waxes (Beacon)

otherworldlywaxesandwhatever.com

Pink Olive (Cold Spring)

pinkolive.com

Raven Rose (Beacon)

ravenrosebeacon.com

SallyeAnder Skincare (Beacon)

sallyeander.com

The Shoppes (Cold Spring)

visittheshoppes.com

Zakka Joy (Beacon)

zakkajoy.com

Jewelers

Jaymark (Philipstown)

jaymarkjewelers.com

King + Curated (Beacon)

thecuratedny.com

Lewis & Pine (Beacon)

lewisandpine.com

Musical Instruments

EzraGuitar (Beacon)

ezraguitar.com

iGuitar Workshop (Nelsonville)

iguitarworkshop.com

Jakes Main Street Music (Beacon)

jakesmainstreetmusic.com

Lord of the Strings (Beacon)

johnvergaramusic.com

Vintage Guitars of Cold Spring

vintageguitarsofcoldspring.com

Pet Care

Feed R Us (Beacon)

feedsrus.net

Did we miss anyone? Email editor@highlandscurrent.org.