Shop Local, Online

The following merchants in the Highlands have online stores, and many are offering free or discounted delivery. Clicking on a link will open a new browser window.
Apparel
Cape Cod Leather (Cold Spring)
capecodleather.com
Colorant (Beacon)
thisiscolorant.com
Kaight (Beacon)
kaightshop.com
Last Outpost Store (Beacon)
lastoutpoststore.com
La Mère Clothing + Goods (Beacon)
lamereclothingandgoods.com
Loopy Mango (Beacon)
loopymango.com
Lorraine Tyne Bridal (Beacon)
lorrainetyne.com
Mountain Tops Outfitters (Beacon)
mountaintopsoutfitters.com
New Form Perspective (Beacon)
nfpstudio.com
Poor George Vintage (Cold Spring)
shoppoorgeorge.com
Reservoir (Beacon)
reservoir.us
Swing (Cold Spring)
swingshopping.com
Arts & Crafts
Beetle and Fred (Beacon)
beetleandfred.com
Morphicism (Beacon)
morphicism.com
Supplies for Creative Living (Cold Spring)
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Beer & Wine
Artisan Wine (Beacon)
artisanwineshop.com
Dennings Point Distillery (Beacon)
denningspointdistillery.com
More Good (Beacon)
drinkmoregood.com
Books
Antipodean (Garrison)
antipodean.com
Riverside (Nelsonville)
facebook.com/riversidebooks
Split Rock (Cold Spring)
splitrockbks.com
Boutiques
Archipelago at Home (Cold Spring)
facebook.com
Batt Florist and Sweets (Beacon)
battsfloristandsweets.com
Beacon Candle Company
beaconcandlecompany.com
Beacon D’Lites
beacondlites.com
Bird’s Creations (Cold Spring)
bcsoapncandle.com
The Blue Olive (Cold Spring)
theblueoliveshop.com
Burkelman (Cold Spring)
shopburkelman.com
Clutter Art, Toys & Culture (Beacon)
cluttermagazine.com
Cold Spring Apothecary
coldspringapothecary.com
Cold Spring General Store
coldspringgeneralstore.com
D. Thomas Miniatures (Cold Spring)
bit.ly/MinisNow
The Gift Hut (Cold Spring)
thegifthut.com
Hudson Beach Glass (Beacon)
hudsonbeachglass.com
Hudson Valley Brewery (Beacon)
hudsonvalleybrewery.com
Kismet At Caryn’s
facebook.com
Knot Too Shabby (Beacon)
knottooshabbyny.com
Niche Modern Lighting (Beacon)
nichemodern.com
Other Worldly Waxes (Beacon)
otherworldlywaxesandwhatever.com
Pink Olive (Cold Spring)
pinkolive.com
Raven Rose (Beacon)
ravenrosebeacon.com
SallyeAnder Skincare (Beacon)
sallyeander.com
The Shoppes (Cold Spring)
visittheshoppes.com
Zakka Joy (Beacon)
zakkajoy.com
Jewelers
Jaymark (Philipstown)
jaymarkjewelers.com
King + Curated (Beacon)
thecuratedny.com
Lewis & Pine (Beacon)
lewisandpine.com
Musical Instruments
EzraGuitar (Beacon)
ezraguitar.com
iGuitar Workshop (Nelsonville)
iguitarworkshop.com
Jakes Main Street Music (Beacon)
jakesmainstreetmusic.com
Lord of the Strings (Beacon)
johnvergaramusic.com
Vintage Guitars of Cold Spring
vintageguitarsofcoldspring.com
Pet Care
Feed R Us (Beacon)
feedsrus.net
Did we miss anyone? Email editor@highlandscurrent.org.