Q&A: No-Trespassing Signs

Jeff Simms By |
No trespassing signs at Fishkill Creek

Photo by Jeff Simms

  • Q: Why are there No Trespassing signs along Fishkill Creek near The Roundhouse? I assumed all waterways were public property. So why is the creek off-limits? ~Lee Neiley, Beacon

    A: The land between The Roundhouse and Herbert Street is private property, although in 2010 the owners of The Roundhouse created a creekside public park, including a segment of the Fishkill Creek Greenway and Heritage Trail, across the street from the Melzingah Tap House. They said the No Trespassing signs were placed on the land adjacent to the waterfall to keep people from getting too close to the banks, where they could slip and be seriously injured.

    Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.