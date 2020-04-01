Putnam Has First COVID Deaths

Carmel hospital reports seven fatalities

Putnam County has had its first COVID-related deaths, according to data released April 1 by the county, citing the Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel.

It is not clear how many county residents have died. The county referred questions about the deaths to the hospital, which said that seven patients had died there of COVID-19, including two in the past 24 hours, but declined to provide further details beyond saying that not all seven fatalities were Putnam County residents.

The deaths were first reported on a Community Impact Dashboard that the county updates with the latest numbers related to the pandemic. As of April 1, a section was added with figures provided by the hospital.

The chart says the seven deaths were “since March 6,” but the representative said that was when the hospital began collecting data, not the date of the first death. She declined to say when the first COVID-19 death had occurred.

Besides the deaths, the hospital noted that it has 19 patients confirmed to have COVID and another nine whose status is “under investigation.” Putnam Hospital Center has 164 beds, including 10 in its intensive-care unit, although that number should grow as Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered hospitals across the state to increase capacity by 50 percent.

In a statement issued with the April 1 dashboard that showed the deaths, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said it would provide “complete local data about the epidemic,” adding, “Now that Putnam Hospital is sharing its information with the county, we will also be able to include hospital admissions and more. We want the public to have as complete a picture as possible of the local impact of the coronavirus epidemic.”

Deaths are not reported to the Putnam County health department, but to town clerks, who create a death certificate that is sent to the state health department. Positive tests for COVID-19 are reported to the county health department by a doctor, or the lab that conducts the test reports it to the state, which informs the county.

The Dutchess County health department since March 20 has confirmed five deaths and provided the age, gender and some details about each victim in separate news releases.

None of the victims so far were diagnosed with or tested for COVID before being admitted to the hospital. They include a 69-year-old man who died March 20 at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie; a 71-year-old man who died March 25 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh; a 61-year-old man who died March 29 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie; a 52-year-old man who died March 31 at Vassar Brothers; and a 68-year-old woman with underlying health issues who died at her home on Wednesday (April 1).

New York State has had 1,941 deaths as of April 1, including 391 in a single day this week.