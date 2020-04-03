Online Classes and Resources

Email calendar@highlandscurrent.org with updates.
HEALTH & FITNESS CLASSES
Ascend Studios
facebook.com
845-265-4444
Beacon Pilates
beaconpilates.com
BeBhakti Yoga
bebhaktiyoga.com
Cold Spring Fitness
facebook.com
Garrison Institute
Daily meditation
garrisoninstitute.org
Pavonine Yoga
pavonineyoga.com
MENTAL HEALTH
Support Connection
Support groups by teleconference for people with breast and ovarian cancer
supportconnection.org
ART AND MUSIC
Beacon Music Factory
facebook.com
Compass Arts
Music, art and theater for youth
compassarts.org
Philipstown Depot Theatre
Remotely Depot series
youtube.com
StoryScreen Beacon
New releases streamed online.
storyscreenbeacon.com/digital
HISTORY
Stony Point Battlefield
Grounds open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays
Today in History posts
facebook.com
Washington’s Headquarters, Newburgh
Grounds open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mon. to Sat.
facebook.com
TECH SUPPORT
Desmond-Fish Public Library
desmondfishlibrary.org