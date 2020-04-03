Online Classes and Resources

Pamela Doan By |

Email calendar@highlandscurrent.org with updates.

HEALTH & FITNESS CLASSES

Ascend Studios
facebook.com
845-265-4444

Beacon Pilates
beaconpilates.com

BeBhakti Yoga
bebhaktiyoga.com

Cold Spring Fitness
facebook.com

Garrison Institute
Daily meditation
garrisoninstitute.org

Pavonine Yoga
pavonineyoga.com

MENTAL HEALTH

Support Connection
Support groups by teleconference for people with breast and ovarian cancer
supportconnection.org

ART AND MUSIC

Beacon Music Factory
facebook.com

Compass Arts
Music, art and theater for youth
compassarts.org

Philipstown Depot Theatre
Remotely Depot series
youtube.com

StoryScreen Beacon
New releases streamed online.
storyscreenbeacon.com/digital

HISTORY

Stony Point Battlefield
Grounds open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays
Today in History posts
facebook.com

Washington’s Headquarters, Newburgh
Grounds open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mon. to Sat.
facebook.com

TECH SUPPORT

Desmond-Fish Public Library
desmondfishlibrary.org

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.