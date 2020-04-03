The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

COMMUNITY

SAT 4

One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You

GARRISON

Desmond-Fish Library | bit.ly/read-poem

Last month, the library and The Current teamed up to revive this annual event to recognize National Poetry Month in April. The idea was that community members would be recorded at the library reading their favorite poems. Unfortunately, few recordings took place before the library closed. However, we are able to collect and share poem recordings online. Visit the link above and use your phone, tablet or computer to record a favorite poem to share with the community — something we all may need during this challenging and humbling time, notes Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator. If you have questions or technical difficulties, email him at ryan@desmondfishlibrary.org.

TUES 7

Knitting Meet-Up

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

Via Zoom. Email Lucille Merry at lucille@desmondfishlibrary.org for registration information. Continues weekly.

THURS 9

Paper Crafts Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary

The workshop will take place each week via Facebook.

FOOD RESOURCES

SAT 4

Food Pantry

COLD SPRING

9 – 10 a.m. First Presbyterian Church

10 Academy St. | 845-265-3220

presbychurchcoldspring.org

Also SAT 11.

SAT 4

Farmers’ Market

COLD SPRING

9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | csfarmmarket.org

See the website for ordering information and protocols. The market is held outside and only a few customers are admitted at a time. Also SAT 11.

SAT 4

Food Pantry

BEACON

10 – 11 a.m. St. Andrew’s Church

15 South Ave. | 845-831-1369

beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry

Also SAT 11.

SAT 4

Food Pantry

BEACON

10:30 a.m. – Noon.

Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St. | 845-202-7199

Provided by New Vision Church of Deliverance. Also SAT 11.

SUN 5

Farmers’ Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | bit.ly/beacon-fm

The market is closed but you can order online for pickup.

MON 6

Grab-and-Go

BEACON

10 – 10:30 a.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

10:30 – 11 a.m. South Avenue Elementary

60 South Ave. | beaconk12.org

On Monday, you can pick up two breakfasts and two lunches, and on Wednesday you can grab three days’ worth of food. If you need meal delivery, email landahl.m@beaconk12.org or text 845-372-2286. Also WED 8.

MON 6

Community Soup Kitchen

BEACON

11 a.m. – Noon. Tabernacle of Christ

483 Main St. | 845-728-8196

Every day except Sunday.

HEALTH & FITNESS

SAT 4

Lovingkindness in Difficult Times

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Sharon Salzberg, a student of Buddhism since 1971 and the author of Real Happiness at Work, will lead a live practice via Zoom. Registration required.

MON 6

Meditation Group

GARRISON

Noon. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Via Zoom. Online registration requested. Offered weekdays.

TUES 7

Transforming Pandemic Panic

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Institute

facebook.com/garrisoninstitute

In this free webinar, Dan Siegel will speak to turning panic into “receptive presence and growth.”

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 4

Arte Povera’s Worlds

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

magazzino.art

In this livestreamed lecture and Q&A, Valérie Da Costa will address the concept of “the Mediterranean” in the work of Pino Pascali.

SAT 4

Social Saturday

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Art Center

instagram.com/garrisonartcenter

Join a virtual open studio to stay connected with the arts community and artists. The Zoom meeting ID is 996 412 237.

SAT 11

Magazzino da Casa

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Magazzino

instagram.com/magazzino

This weekly series will feature discussions with artists, Magazzino leadership and collaborators, as well as lectures by leading scholars.

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 6

Story Time

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 8, FRI 10.

TUES 7

New Parents Support Group

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for registration information. Continues weekly.

STAGE & SCREEN

MON 6

Live at Five

BEACON

5 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center

facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter

Sing and dance for some fun relief. Offered weekdays.

CIVICS

SAT 4

Gov. Cuomo Live Briefing

10:45 a.m. Twitter @NYGovCuomo

Continues daily.

MON 6

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

cityofbeacon.org

Closed to the public but a video will be posted. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

TUES 7

Putnam County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

Closed to the public but the audio of the meeting will be broadcast at putnamcountyny.com/legi/legislative-meetings.

TUES 7

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

coldspringny.gov

Closed to the public but a video will be posted. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.