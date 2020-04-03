The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 4
One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You
GARRISON
Desmond-Fish Library | bit.ly/read-poem
Last month, the library and The Current teamed up to revive this annual event to recognize National Poetry Month in April. The idea was that community members would be recorded at the library reading their favorite poems. Unfortunately, few recordings took place before the library closed. However, we are able to collect and share poem recordings online. Visit the link above and use your phone, tablet or computer to record a favorite poem to share with the community — something we all may need during this challenging and humbling time, notes Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator. If you have questions or technical difficulties, email him at ryan@desmondfishlibrary.org.
TUES 7
Knitting Meet-Up
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
Via Zoom. Email Lucille Merry at lucille@desmondfishlibrary.org for registration information. Continues weekly.
THURS 9
Paper Crafts Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary
The workshop will take place each week via Facebook.
FOOD RESOURCES
SAT 4
Food Pantry
COLD SPRING
9 – 10 a.m. First Presbyterian Church
10 Academy St. | 845-265-3220
presbychurchcoldspring.org
Also SAT 11.
SAT 4
Farmers’ Market
COLD SPRING
9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | csfarmmarket.org
See the website for ordering information and protocols. The market is held outside and only a few customers are admitted at a time. Also SAT 11.
SAT 4
Food Pantry
BEACON
10 – 11 a.m. St. Andrew’s Church
15 South Ave. | 845-831-1369
beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry
Also SAT 11.
SAT 4
Food Pantry
BEACON
10:30 a.m. – Noon.
Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St. | 845-202-7199
Provided by New Vision Church of Deliverance. Also SAT 11.
SUN 5
Farmers’ Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | bit.ly/beacon-fm
The market is closed but you can order online for pickup.
MON 6
Grab-and-Go
BEACON
10 – 10:30 a.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
10:30 – 11 a.m. South Avenue Elementary
60 South Ave. | beaconk12.org
On Monday, you can pick up two breakfasts and two lunches, and on Wednesday you can grab three days’ worth of food. If you need meal delivery, email landahl.m@beaconk12.org or text 845-372-2286. Also WED 8.
MON 6
Community Soup Kitchen
BEACON
11 a.m. – Noon. Tabernacle of Christ
483 Main St. | 845-728-8196
Every day except Sunday.
HEALTH & FITNESS
SAT 4
Lovingkindness in Difficult Times
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Sharon Salzberg, a student of Buddhism since 1971 and the author of Real Happiness at Work, will lead a live practice via Zoom. Registration required.
MON 6
Meditation Group
GARRISON
Noon. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Via Zoom. Online registration requested. Offered weekdays.
TUES 7
Transforming Pandemic Panic
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Institute
facebook.com/garrisoninstitute
In this free webinar, Dan Siegel will speak to turning panic into “receptive presence and growth.”
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 4
Arte Povera’s Worlds
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
magazzino.art
In this livestreamed lecture and Q&A, Valérie Da Costa will address the concept of “the Mediterranean” in the work of Pino Pascali.
SAT 4
Social Saturday
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Art Center
instagram.com/garrisonartcenter
Join a virtual open studio to stay connected with the arts community and artists. The Zoom meeting ID is 996 412 237.
SAT 11
Magazzino da Casa
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Magazzino
instagram.com/magazzino
This weekly series will feature discussions with artists, Magazzino leadership and collaborators, as well as lectures by leading scholars.
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 6
Story Time
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 8, FRI 10.
TUES 7
New Parents Support Group
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for registration information. Continues weekly.
STAGE & SCREEN
MON 6
Live at Five
BEACON
5 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center
facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter
Sing and dance for some fun relief. Offered weekdays.
CIVICS
SAT 4
Gov. Cuomo Live Briefing
10:45 a.m. Twitter @NYGovCuomo
Continues daily.
MON 6
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
cityofbeacon.org
Closed to the public but a video will be posted. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
TUES 7
Putnam County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
Closed to the public but the audio of the meeting will be broadcast at putnamcountyny.com/legi/legislative-meetings.
TUES 7
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
coldspringny.gov
Closed to the public but a video will be posted. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.