Illustration by Summer Pierre

Split Rock displays Haldane student poetry

A year ago, for National Poetry Month, Split Rock Books and the Haldane Arts Alliance displayed student poetry in the bookstore’s window.

This year, under special circumstances, and with help from school librarian Carolyn Llewellyn, they’ve created a virtual storefront to share work by Haldane elementary students. See splitrockbks.com.

The project begins with poems by second graders, and poems by students in other classes will be posted in the coming weeks.

