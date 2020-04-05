Darrin Santos (1969-2020)

Darrin M. Santos, 50, of Cold Spring, died April 4 at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital of complications of the coronavirus.

He was born Oct. 4, 1969, in Peekskill, the son of Michael and Clauda (Theriault) Santos.

Darrin, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1989 to 1993, and was a transportation supervisor for NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, based in White Plains. After the coronavirus began to spread in New York, he transported doctors to New York City hospitals and made deliveries to other hospitals.

He was a member of Our Lady of Loretto Church in Cold Spring.

Darrin loved teaching his children when they were young how to play sports and was a coach in the Catholic Youth Organization basketball leagues and for Little League baseball. Once his children reached high school, he was an avid fan and was often seen and heard at games cheering them on. He also was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Castro-Santos, and his children, Darrin Santos Jr., Daniel Santos and Mikayla Santos. He also is survived by his father, Michael Santos, his mother, Clauda Theriault (Dave Rosenthal) and his siblings, Joseph Montalto (Debbie), Claudine Beachak (Matthew) and Andrea Bunker (Scott).

Due to the current health crisis, the funeral service will be open only to the immediate family members. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Loretto at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Loretto, c/o Melissa Santos, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring, NY 10516.

Information provided by Clinton Funeral Home