Our Annual Poetry Readings Have Begun!

Residents share favorites during National Poetry Month



For National Poetry Month in April, the Desmond-Fish Public Library and The Current revived One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You, a concept borrowed from KRBD Radio in Ketchikan, Alaska, and organized by Mary Anne Myers in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Each day a new poem, read by a resident of the Highlands, will be posted at SoundCloud, as well as Spotify, Google Play and iTunes, or you can listen below.

There are still spots available for later in the month. If you would like to contribute, visit bit.ly/read-poem (you will need to create a free account at Memria) and use your phone, tablet or computer to record a favorite poem to share with the community — something we all may need during this challenging and humbling time, notes Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator. If you have questions or technical difficulties, email him at ryan@desmondfishlibrary.org.

April 6: “The Meehoo With An Exactlywatt,” by Shel Silverstein

Read By Elias Zaklad

April 5: “One Day He’s Gonna Cook Me A Meal,” by Ann Ziety

Read By Sue Bevan

April 4: “Duino Elegies 8,” by Rainer Maria Rilke

Read By Edwin Torres

April 3: “Everything Happens,” from Bandstand

Read By Joann Brown

April 2: “O Where Are You Going?,” by WH Auden

Read By Matt Clifton

April 1: “Blake Leads A Walk On The Milky Way,” by Nancy Willard

Read By Jen McCreery