Letter: Gift-Card Support

When our beloved businesses on the Main Streets of Beacon and Cold Spring are open again, I hope residents will show their support with an outpouring of shopping in all stores — not just restaurants but gift shops and bookstores, as well.

I suggest that, in addition to items for our own use, we buy gift cards (if possible, in large amounts) for birthdays and the holiday season. I’m sure shopkeepers would appreciate the cash infusion now, to be redeemed by friends and family later.

Jacqueline Foertsch, Cold Spring