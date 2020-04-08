Cold Spring Budget Hearing Closes Friday

Plus, other news from this week’s meeting

The Tuesday (April 7) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board also served as the public hearing for the tentative budget for 2020-21.

Meetings have been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic but residents can submit comments about the budget — which is availbale online at It is available online at coldspringny.gov — by emailing vcsclerk@coldspringny.gov or calling 845-265-3611, ext. 1.

Comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday (April 10), and the board is expected to vote on the budget on April 14 before submitting the approved spending plan to New York State by month’s end.

The proposed budget calls for $2.48 million in general fund spending, with $1.72 million to be raised from property taxes, a 2.46 percent increase over last year and the maximum allowed under a state tax cap.

Most village services, including police service, road maintenance and garbage collection, are paid for by the general fund. Water and sewer operations are funded through user fees and budgeted separately.

In an email, village resident Dan Rose urged the board not to increase the tax levy by the maximum, citing widespread unemployment caused by the COVID-19 shutdown.

“The community should be saving what they can now for the economic collapse that is at our doorstep,” he wrote. “To expect the private sector workforce will be able to float an increased budget is a fantasy.”

In other business …

■ Merandy reported the state parks department has agreed to further restrict parking at two local trailheads. At Little Stony Point, parking will be prohibited on the west side of Route 9D, although the lot remains open. At Breakneck, only parallel parking will be permitted to reduce the number of vehicles parked along the east side of Route 9D north of the tunnel. The lot on the west side of the highway was closed two weeks ago. Large numbers of hikers continue to use area trails despite the pandemic.

■ Merandy reported he is in discussions with code enforcement officer Greg Wunner regarding short-term rentals that continue to operate in violation of village code. “I want to move forward with enforcing that,” the mayor said.

■ The Clearwater informed the village that it has suspended the sloop’s 2020 sailing season.

■ The owner of 212 Main St. asked to purchase a small piece of village-owned frontage. The mayor and trustees spoke in favor of the sale, pending details regarding maintenance of a stone retaining wall on the property.