Hustis Case Delayed for Fourth Time

The prosecution of Charles E. “Chuck” Hustis III, who was arrested by the FBI in Cold Spring on Dec. 16 and accused of soliciting a minor for sex, has been delayed a fourth time, until May 6.

According to documents filed in federal court on April 8, Benjamin Gold, who represents the former Cold Spring village trustee and mayoral candidate, is talking with federal prosecutors about “possible disposition of this case without trial.”

The judge released Hustis, 36, in December on $150,000 bond but placed him under home detention with a monitoring device.