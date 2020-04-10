Make Some Noise!

Residents of Garden Street in Cold Spring stepped outside their homes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, as they have done each evening this week, to clap, cheer, bang on pots and play instruments for two minutes in appreciation of health care and other essential workers during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The local effort was organized by the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub as part of an international #ClapBecauseWeCare initiative. The practice of clapping, cheering, singing and waving flags for a few minutes each day to thank those working on the front lines began in Wuhan, China, in January during the quarantine and took off as the virus spread through Italy and the world.